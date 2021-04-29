The heavyweights, Taylor and Bivol to open Matchroom month

Matchroom It is perhaps the most powerful promoter of the moment and as such organizes events of great magnitude. A great example is this Saturday, which organizes a show with several of the main names on the international scene. On May 8 it will be Canelo’s turn, who faces Billy Joe Saunders, and there is no better ‘aperitif’ than the Manchester candle.

The heavyweights take the stellar fight. There will be no title, but have Dereck Chisora (32-10, 23 KO) is always synonymous with spectacle. The 37-year-old Englishman has always remained in the place of the ‘challenger’, but he does not give up. He comes from losing to Usyk, whom he got into great trouble, and wants to measure Joseph Parker (28-2, 21 KO). The 29-year-old New Zealander, former world champion, thus returns to the big market after the pandemic. He had fought in February in the United States, but mobility restrictions forced him to get into the ring in his country in February. He won and now he wants to get back in the trigger. The division is very tight and you have to impress (Andy Ruiz is back on Saturday too), so he should take a chance to like it and get noticed. Risk and Chisora ​​in front make the fight very attractive. Parker has more technical quality, but no one doubts that the suit will be equalized.

The most even fight on paper will be the last one. Katie Taylor (17-0, 6 KO) exposes all lightweight belts to Natasha Jonas (9-1-1, 7 KO). The champion comes to the fight after defeating the Spanish Miriam Gutiérrez and once again demonstrating the reason for being one of the best pound for pound of the moment. For its part, Jonas gets the chance he deserves. His last fight was in August 2020. He made void, controversial, against Terri Harper. The Englishwoman had to defend her WBC crown against mandatory challenger Kathy Thanderz, and Jonas had to wait. Harper will now unify (on May 15 against Hyun Mi Choi) and Natasha has chosen the hard way: move up the ranks against the best. Jonas also has a huge amateur background, and technically a very close fight is expected. It will be necessary to see how much the category upgrade affects her, that factor will be in favor of the champion.

The other title fight features one of the most talented boxers of the moment, Dmitry Bivol (17-0, 11 KO). The 30-year-old Russian exposes the WBA Light Heavyweight World Cup against Craig Richards (16-1-1, 6 KOs). Despite the records, Bivol is a very favorite. It is pure talent and power and the English has never fought against someone from that entity. Why this lawsuit? The Russian has not fought since October 2019. He has been standing for a long time and it is necessary to return to regain sensations. So did his potential rival, Beterbiev, a few weeks ago. If Bivol wins they should collide. As if that were not enough, it is also programmed Chris Eubank Jr. (29-2, 22 KO), Interim WBA middleweight champion, who will face Marcus Morrison (23-3, 16 KO) in ten rounds.