The heat wave model that blames climate change squarely

Western Canada and United States is having a little respite from the heat wave that shook the area At the end of june. However, temperatures are still not what would be expected in that part of the world at this time of year. Already at the time the experts assured that what they had suffered would spread throughout the rest of the globe. In fact, it has already reached Europe and of course to Spain; where, although we are more used to high temperatures, climate change is making them more and more extreme.

Except in the northwest, where temperatures will remain fairly mild, temperatures are expected to become oppressive this weekend, with at least 44ºC in the south and 40ºC in the center. You could even reach the 50ºC in some parts of the country.

What’s going on? Is this something specific or is it just the beginning of all the bad things that the climate change? This is an important question that can be answered in part through the study just carried out by an international team of scientists. In it, they use historical meteorological data to check whether the trend would have led to an event similar to the one that occurred in North America. And no, such a heat wave would not have happened, were it not for climate change.

A heat wave driven by climate change

To carry out the study, its authors carried out computer simulations from Historical facts of temperature collected in the areas affected by the North American heat wave.

In this way, they saw that since 1800 there has been a heating of 1.2ºC and that, even so, the latest meteorological events are far from what was expected with the trend that had been maintained. The estimates concluded that a situation like this heat wave could have occurred in a thousand years. Does this mean that for a millennium we can be calm about it?

The truth is that no. These models also conclude that if the planet warmed by 2ºC, these events could happen. every 5-10 years. And, with the advance of climate change, those two degrees could be reached by 2040.

Causes still unknown

To this day, it is not known exactly what could have led to the heat wave that left temperatures of 50ºC in Canada and could be behind hundreds of deaths. However, there are some theories and, in them, climate change plays a worrying role.

Climate change is present in both theories, directly or indirectly

The first refers to a extreme outlier. This means that due to the drought, evaporative cooling stopped. This, together with a slow moving high pressure system in the atmosphere called “heat dome”, led to a sharp rise in temperatures. Climate change would not be the direct cause, but it would greatly intensify the result.

The other theory does point much more directly to climate change. Since, without it, global temperatures would have been 2ºC lower. This may seem like little, but it is a lot, since due to global warming we have already crossed a threshold in which a small increase in the planet’s temperatures leads to a more rapid increase in temperatures. extreme temperatures. And, with them, to events like this heat wave. If we add to that that already in 2019 it was announced that in Canada temperatures were increasing faster than the global averageIt seems that we have a clear culprit.

One of the study authors, Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, told Agence France-Presse that all this leads them to think that we do not understand heat waves as well as we thought. Therefore, perhaps we should prepare for something more radical than we could have imagined. And it has only just begun. We still have time to soften the situation a bit by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But we have to be prepared for what is coming. The prologue, of course, is not being pleasant.

