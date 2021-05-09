The Heat save the honor and Boston approaches the play-in

A few months ago, the Heat and the Celtics were fighting for the NBA Finals. They did, the first, after spectacular playoffs in which they took advantage of the absence of field advantage to stand in an unexpected round; and the seconds, after beating the Raptors in seven tough games and with the project at stake, one who has stepped on that tie up to three times but has not been able to access the last of all. Later, the two teams that wanted to make the final leap to fight for the ring are the losers of the season. An atypical, yes, marked by the coronavirus, the almost total absence of the public (which is already beginning to appear on most of the tracks), with a condensed calendar, many masks and a huge amount of problems for all teams. But one in which both teams have shown their shortcomings, with promising projects who are at different times but with aspirations that were even ring at the beginning of the course, and that now go through avoiding the play-in, that kind of previous that the NBA invented last year and has doubled in the current one, looking to prolong the agony that always involves the exciting fight for the playoffs.

It seems that it will be the Celtics, and not the Heat, who will be doomed to play that play-in. They will repeat the duel they had today at the Garden in just three days, but the margin is getting smaller and smaller to overcome a distance that goes up already two wins behind Miami’s sixth place. Today’s meeting seemed key and it was just one more example that the green team’s wound continues to bleed without any possible suture. Everything seems to indicate that, if the Celtics play the playoffs (it seems unthinkable that that does not happen, but …) they will say goodbye to the first exchange (right now they would face the Nets, and that says it all) and they will start a summer that will be marked by constant reflection. From Danny Ainge, one of the most questioned managers (at the moment) in the NBA, even a Brad Stevens who has run out of arguments and no one compares with Gregg Popovich.

Jimmy Butler was the leader and the shameless of Erik Spoelstra’s team, in which (almost) everyone contributed. The forward finished with 26 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists, enhancing that distributor profile that he has developed to the maximum at the controls of a very good coach, but that has not hit the key this year. Of course, in case Miami ends the regular season in its current position, he will meet Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks in the first round. Yes, the same ones who were eliminated last year with a tactical exhibition that Mike Budenholzer, another questioned coach who plays in the playoffs, could not respond to. Returning to the Garden, Bam Adebayo finished with 20 points and 6 rebounds, Duncan Robinson scored 22 with 6 of 10 in triples, Trevor Ariza extended his second youth and added 19, and Tyler Herro reached the same number from the bench. With that, and a bit of Goran Dragic (9 + 7), the Heat took over a game that they dominated at halftime (79-53, with 43 points scored in the second quarter) and that they dedicated themselves to managing in the second half.

In the Celtics, a little of everything and a lot of nothing. Jayson Tatum had another great game, with 29 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 11 of 16 shooting from the field, but again, his performance was insufficient. On this occasion, it was accompanied by a spectacular Evan Fournier, who went to 30 points and 8 assists with 7 of 11 on triples. Marcus Smart added 16 points (and 6 losses), Kemba 18 (with 5 of 12 shooting), Aaron Nesmith another 16, Tristan Thompson worked well under the boards (12 rebounds) … but nothing. The pyrrhic first-half defense and late reaction leaves the Celtics seventh with four games to go to end the regular season. And with the second consecutive defeat and the third in four games. Anyway, another disaster and a match between two teams that are in a very different fight than they were last year. And that they have a lot to think about. Especially the Celtics, overwhelmed by reality and with the project in check. And almost killed.