The heat is approaching and this air conditioning of 3,000 frigories is still cheap: it costs € 369 and they send it to you for free | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although many see some rain through the window and still feel cold, we are in the months before summer and it is the right time to buy an air conditioner before we suffocate.

Spring is a deceiving season, its changes in temperature, rain and fresh breeze make us think that there is still a long way to go for summer, but in reality they try to warn us. At any moment the scorching heat will knock on the door and you will not be prepared to defend yourself.

You are still on time, if you do not have air conditioning in conditions at home to withstand June, July and August with dignity, it is better that you take advantage of discounts like this one from Cecotec that reduces one of its air conditioners up to 44%.

EnergySilence 12000 Airclima It is a very complete and cheap air conditioning system that is currently priced at € 369, compared to € 600 when it was announced. It also does not include shipping costs and Cecotec undertakes to deliver it within 24 to 72 working hours.

Cecotec split air conditioning + compressor with 3,000 frigories and 12,000 BTUs. It has five modes and three operating options and it also has a heat pump.

It is a very interesting offer considering that it has 3,000 frigories. The Cecotec EnergySilence 12000 AirClima It is a 12000 BTU split + compressor air conditioner with Inverter technology. It also has a heat pump and is recommended for an area of ​​up to 25 square meters, so it could serve as a solution next winter.

Its hot and cold power is 3400 W and the system includes 5 modes and 3 options operating with 8 speeds: Night (minimum noise), Echo (minimum consumption) and Self-cleaning. For families with young children or pets, a lock mode and ensure the correct operation of the device.

Installing a portable air conditioner is a valid solution if you don’t want to do work, or want to use it in different rooms. We explain everything you need to know to buy one of these teams.

According to the brand, it has an energy classification for ventilation of A ++, and to A + heating, fairly high efficiency levels. In addition, it is a device quiet with 62 decibels at maximum speed which allows you to enjoy watching television or sleeping without hardly noticing it.

Before extreme heat hits and the prices of these devices skyrocket, take advantage of this opportunity and ensure a comfortable summer in your living room.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.