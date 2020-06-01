José Reyes López, the son of José Antonio Reyes, He wanted to remember his father this Monday, June 1, when it is one year since the sad death of the footballer. It must be a very hard day for the little one, who still wanted to gather strength to publish a heartbreaking and emotional video of the last day they spent together taking advantage of the visit of the Extremadura, where Reyes played, Alcorcón.

“Always in my heart. I miss you so much dad and I will never forget you. Thank you for this and many other hugs that I will always keep in my heart. I love you dad! », Wrote the young man on his Instagram profile along with a nearly two-minute video full of emotions. In the images, José is seen watching his father during the game, and then receiving his shirt in the stands and leaving together.

José now plays in the lower categories of the Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez He is personally in charge of helping the little one with what he needs, which is one of the great promises of La Fábrica and was uncovered in the last edition of LaLiga Promises with a true killer. A year ago, the young man also dedicated some emotional words to his father, sadly deceased in that car accident, and I will always remember the last day he was able to enjoy with him.

«This is the last moment we have spent together dad…. that day you gave me advice like you always do, but today you are gone so you don’t come back and it’s a very hard day for me. I was and always will be very proud of you dad, José Antonio Reyes. We didn’t spend as much time as we wanted together but only you and I know how much we loved each other. I know that from heaven you will take care of me and I will never forget you. I love you dad! »He said. A family drama difficult to overcome also for the rest of the family, his grandparents (Reyes’ parents), the footballer’s wife …