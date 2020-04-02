One of the thousands of families sadly affected by the coronavirus in Spain has been that of Santi Denia, a former Atlético de Madrid player and now the Spanish U19 coach. The technician has lost his father, who died at the age of 86, a victim of Covid-19 on March 21. A very hard testimony from La Mancha.

This virus has taken my father away and is taking many people. All citizens are suffering with this issue. I am very sorry and very helpless for all the circumstances that have surrounded the death of my father. He was fine, in a residence in Albacete. It was very fast. My sister gave her time to say goodbye because the doctor told her at lunch: she told us that she had worsened. I arrived two hours later, yelling ‘Chapi’ that is what they call him, and he didn’t answer anymore… », he told Cadena Ser.

No respirator found

«I tried to find a respirator in Albacete for my father. He believed it was the only chance to give him a chance. I asked the doctor, friends from Albacete, friends in Madrid, but Spain has a complicated situation. I also tried to take him to Madrid, but the doctor advised against the transfer. There was no option because there were no respirators anywhere, “adds Santi Denia, who had no way of finding that respirator.

Heartbreaking words from a son who couldn’t fire his father as he would have liked: “There was no way to get that respirator because the system is overflowing. I am neither more nor less than anyone to give me a respirator. Just a citizen looking to give my father a chance. The next morning, they called my sister and told us that she had passed away and that at 5:00 pm she had to be buried. Four people went to the wake without being able to hug each other, with masks. It was very hard. Then inside the bad, at least we were lucky that we were able to fire him. Within the bad we were lucky, but I could not even hug my sister.