The heartbreaking story of a footballer: “This is where I came from. I need help please”



Security measures for Covid-19 have prevented him from seeing his wife and daughter.

Photo: MIGUEL ROJO / AFP / Getty Images

The Covid-19 it has brought with it hundreds of problems for humanity. The inevitable application and establishment of rigid quarantine rules have forced many suffer from depression. This was the case of the Uruguayan soccer player, Leandro Reymundez. The player carries more than two months without being able to see his family and through social networks desperately asked for professional help.

UNTIL I COME … I need HELP PLEASE, DEPRESSION has come into my life! I TELL YOU: two months ago I came to Chile to play soccer, which is my job, and my family stayed in Uruguay (Lady and 4-year-old daughter) waiting for me to settle in and then come, but (continues) – Leandro Reymundez (@lea_reymundez) May 21, 2021

For a couple of months, the footballer left Uruguay to Chile to play for your new club: CDSC Iberia. The forward planned for his family to travel after he settled in the country. However, the president of Uruguay, Sebastian Piñera, decided to close the borders due to the new cases of Covid-19.

In the small South American country more than 7,000 new cases were generated in just one day. Since the pandemic began, Uruguay has recorded 1,308,311 infections. In this sense, and after a couple of months without seeing his family, the footballer collapsed emotionally and decided to tell his story in search of help.

Uruguay fulfilled this Tuesday two weeks in the first place in deaths from covid-19 in the world https://t.co/jQXgPL7phu – The Observer (@ObservadorUY) May 19, 2021

“My daughter to this day does not want to see me on the call because she gets bad and sad, she does not want to go to her school, and many other things“Said the footballer.

The 30-year-old has tried by all means to bring his family, but to no avail. “I tried the Chilean consulate in Uruguay and without answers. I have tried many places and nobody cares more about the health of a person than anything else, and believe me that if I do this, it’s because I need it! Because then it’s easy to say, and act when it’s too late, is now … Please I have everything for my family to come, just I need help“, He expressed.

⚽ Leandro Reymundez told about the odyssey he is going through because he cannot be reunited with his family.https: //t.co/0rSej3HpFp – A24.com (@ A24COM) May 21, 2021

Not being close to his relatives has made Leandro unable, among other things, eating food, the reason that has led him to be at the limit and lose weight. “Day by day I grew weaker, since my daughter misses me, she asks to see me and I don’t have to answer her. That’s where I start. Not wanting to eat, crying all day, not being able to sleep and my noticeable loss of weight, panic attack. A torture really“.

Until now, the actions that the club will take to assume the dangerous condition suffered by Leandro. The Uruguayan has had a long career in football. In addition to Iberia, Reymundez has defended the colors of Cerro, Wanderers, Fénix, South America, Coquimbo Unido, Cobreloa, Maldonado, Villa Teresa, Central and Juventud.

#URUGUAYOS 🇺🇾 | Former @CA_Juventud Leandro Reymúndez is a new @iberiasadp player 🇨🇱 ➡️ He will play in the second division of Chilean football. pic.twitter.com/iILZDxLGON – Gonzalo Padilla (@ GonzaPadilla03) March 26, 2021

