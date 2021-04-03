The heartbreaking song that Luis Miguel dedicated to Adela Noriega | AFP

Much was said in the past, and even in these times, of an alleged relationship that the renowned actress of “Quinceañera” had, Adela Noriega with the internationally known singer Luis Miguel, and today we will tell you what has happened.

Despite being one of the most recognized figures, worldwide, only a few things were openly known about life in general “LuisMi”It wasn’t until some friends ventured to talk about their experiences with him.

And of course, let’s not forget that thanks to what they have told us in the successful Netflix series, starring the Mexican Diego Boneta, very intimate things unraveled about the singer’s past.

You may also be interested in: Palazuelos affirms that Luis Miguel gives monthly payment to “Donkey” Van Rankin

From the relationship with his father King Luisito and what could happen to his mother Marcela Basteri, to all kinds of private issues, such as the relationships he had with models, actresses and singers, as is, which we will tell you below.

From among the possible love revelations From his past life, the production showed that “El Sol” could have had a fleeting romance with the protagonist of the soap opera “Quinceañera”, that’s right, we are talking about Adela Noriega herself.

In “Luis Miguel, the series” you can see her character who is related to Luismi, even in the dialogues, she tells him that she would like to open her new house with her, something that undoubtedly shocked the audience in general.

The actress, who is currently completely removed from the public eye, to such a degree that she is not even active in her social media, appeared in the video clip of the song “Word of honor” from the album of the same name that was published in 1984.

You may also be interested in: Despechado? Luis Miguel would dedicate a song to Lucía Méndez

In this aforementioned record production, she does the well-known choirs that say “I love you” while he sings the song, which is one of the most heartbreaking of his career, as we all know.

Even more so due to the fact that the singer performs a magnificent performance and makes the audience believe that the love to forget in question is about the beautiful and talented Adela.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

And although neither of the two involved has spoken openly of the supposed romance that both starred in those years, as always, around the life of the singer, the doubts that with the video became entrenched with the passage of the years.

However, the logic used on this occasion, both fans and the audience in general, affirm that this could be a simple employment contract that benefits both parties.

Well, according to the renowned website “About Español” Luis Miguel would have paid Adela the amount of 80 thousand dollars, at that time, when he was preparing the launch of the famous song and was at the top of his career artistic.

Whether or not the matter of their alleged love affair is true, the truth is that they both made a great couple, and the audience loved seeing them together, although, on second thought, perhaps Luis Miguel’s fame was the factor that led to a possible relationship.

You may also be interested: In photos, daughter of Luis Miguel and Diego Boneta uncover romance

Over the years, it became known about the various women who were related to him, until they got married and had children, such as with the actress and singer Araceli Arámbula, however, none of the famous women who had been with him stayed until these days as the absolute owner of his heart.