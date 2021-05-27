The hearing of the litigation between Andrea Orcel and Santander will resume on June 17

EFE Latam Videos

Judge denies freedom to 19 students imprisoned in the Mexican state of Chiapas

Cintalapa (Mexico), May 25 (EFE) .- A judge in the Mexican state of Chiapas determined this Tuesday that 19 students from a rural normal school (for teachers) in the state of Chiapas, detained on May 18 for blockades and vandalism, will continue incarcerated in the El Amate prison, located in this city. The judge’s decision was to dictate informal preventive detention and now the Public Ministry will have 45 days to present evidence of criminal charges. In that period, the legal status of those linked to the process will be determined, all identified as students of the Mactumactzá rural normal school. Just last Sunday, the 74 women who were detained to face their process in freedom were released, but despite their release from prison, women have restrictions that prohibit activism in communication channels and the condition of going to sign before the authorities periodically. On May 18, during protests for improvements in education in the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, 95 people, 74 women and 21 men, were arrested and subsequently imprisoned. Four of the men were displaced from a community in the Chenalhó municipality and there were also two minors, who were in the protests. Of the total number of students, women were linked to the process in freedom, two minors were linked to the precautionary measure of dismissal and the 19 men will remain in prison. The president of the Judicial Power of the state of Chiapas, Juan Oscar Trinidad Palacios, was in charge of the decision after the alleged participation of the students in the protest on a highway in Tuxtla Gutiérrez. The students protested that a proof of new entrance to the school was via the internet. His demand was that it be in person, since not all applicants have a connection or computer at home. After the judge’s ruling, the detainees’ lawyer, Julio César Fernández, reported that they will use all legal resources for their release. “We have a legal route in which we are going to exhaust some means of challenge, such as amparo, because we consider that young people are going to leave, since there are no elements to have them here and with the pandemic legal processes are difficult,” he said. . For her part, a student representative said that after the judge’s decision they only have to “keep moving and protesting with parents and social and teacher organizations until their classmates are released, without any conditions.” He remarked that “if there is no immediate release of the comrades, there will be no elections in Chiapas” on June 6. In Mexico City, in support of the normalistas from Mactumactzá and Teteles, the relatives of the 43 disappeared students from Ayotzinapa set up a sit-in in front of the Mexican Ministry of the Interior to demand “the immediate and unconditional freedom” of the Chiapas students. Last Sunday, the Office in Mexico of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN-DH) called to investigate possible abuse and sexual violence in the alleged arbitrary detention of the 95 students. BACKGROUND Young people demonstrated last Tuesday to demand from the state government improvements in their education and equitable access in the face of the ravages of the covid-19 pandemic, but state police detained them. Students and other organizations have denounced that Tuesday’s protest was suppressed with excessive use of force by officers, who used tear gas to defuse the demonstration. In addition to sexual harassment against detained women. After an intense day of marches and demonstrations in different parts of the state and in the Mexican capital, the protesters indicated that on Wednesday they will continue with the protests and have called for a march in the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, capital of the entity. EFE mmf / jmrg / ares (photo) (video) (c) EFE Agency