The Hearing confirms the 6 years in prison for Carlos Navarro ‘El Yoyas’ for sexist violence

The Court of Las Palmas has confirmed the sentence of five years and eight months in jail imposed by a Gran Canaria court on former Big Brother contestant Carlos Navarro, known as El Yoyas, for crimes of mistreatment and injuries committed against his ex-wife, Fayna Bethencourt.

The sentence confirms that Carlos Navarro is guilty of a crime of habitual abuse and four injuries committed against his ex-wife in the presence of their two children, as well as two minor offenses of harassment and threats.

The Yoyas defense challenged the ruling issued in December by the Criminal Court number 5 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to question the evidence on which the conviction was based and denounce that the testimonies of their children had been guided by the mother, of the one that said he had them “kidnapped”.

The Court of Las Palmas emphasizes that it has seen the recording of the trial and has found no reason to doubt the criteria of the magistrate who examined the facts in the first instance.

On the contrary, it guarantees that Navarro he was convicted “with evidence of the charge legally practiced, correctly valued and sufficient “to undermine their right to the presumption of innocence.

Regarding the testimony of the minors, the room concludes that “They have narrated what they have lived and her statement corroborates what was reported by her mother “, without the forensic psychologists having appreciated any indication that they had been” mediated “.

The court further recalls that in the case there is an audio recording that Carlos Navarro ordered his daughter to do so that Fayna Bethencourt would hear clearly what he had to say to her and that comes to corroborate the version of the complainant.

“The aggressiveness, the expressions used by the defendant speaking to an eleven-year-old girl who is also his daughter are a demonstration of the defendant’s way of reacting, which, as the complainant stated, every time he contradicted and confronted him he acted violently, “adds the sentence.

The Court of Las Palmas declares “it is proven that the accused subjected the complainant (his ex-wife) to a habitual abuse, in the presence of his daughter his minor son. From 2013 to 2018 the abuse has been constant. “

Likewise, it considers that the sentence and the compensation set by the Criminal Judge (8,000 euros for his ex-wife and 4,000 for each of the minors) they are “proportionate to the inherent moral damage and suffering inflicted on the complainant and her children, who have been indirect victims of their father’s behavior towards their mother.”

“To the point,” emphasizes the court, “that the girl reproached her mother for always saying the same thing to her, that no more was going to happen, and yet, the abuse was happening again. “