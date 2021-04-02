The ‘healthy’ rivalry Athletic – Real Sociedad

04/02/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Much has rained since first Basque derby between Athletic and Real Sociedad disputed on April 4, 1909, precisely in the Cup with Real victory (4-2), at that time still Club Ciclista San Sebastián, until the last direct duel between the two, in LaLiga on December 31 in San Mamés, with the victory ‘txuri urdin’ (0-1).

Up to a total of 179 matches settled with Bilbao advantage (75 to 57) with 47 draws and with a final cup in the beginning of Donostia, the March 20, 1910, with victory of the lions by the minimum with goal by Iza (1-0) in Ondarreta against the former Vasconia Sporting Club.

This next second Copa del Rey final between rojiblancos and blanquiazules will recall a ‘healthy’ rivalry of more than a century between eternal enemies to become the best Basque team, including controversial transfers of players between the two that have blown up the supposed good relations between the two entities that hate each other more than love each other, albeit always civilly.

It all started, apparently, in the aforementioned year 1909. November 7 the Athletic left the game first to return later for an offside goal of the Real that aroused fights and protests for the history of the Basque derbies, branded by the ‘Heraldo de Madrid’ with a clairvoyant and future ‘San Sebastián against Bilbao’.

FROM THE CANES TO THE WAR OF SIGNING

Athletic founded in 1898 and Real Sociedad in 1907, the first confrontations between the two hobbies came in the first decade of the 20th century, with special emphasis on the episodes of the scared waves baton finals, as such was the case of the final of the regional championship on February 16, 1918 in San Sebastian. With a tie at two and with seven minutes to go, after a clash between Arrate and Belauste, the public jumped onto the field and gave the Donostiarra a cane to attack the Bilbao man who scored a baton war which went down in the annals of the maximum insane rivalry of the Basque derbies.

After one of the most violent moments on the pitch, the differences grew in the eighties with the controversy of the signings in the particular war between Athletic and the Real society for establishing itself as the best club in the Basque Country.

FROM LOREN TO ÍÑIGO MARTÍNEZ

Íñigo Martínez, of the Real Sociedad to Athletic in June 2018, it was the last transfer that has ignited the ‘txuri urdin’ followers in a long series of transfers from San Sebastián to Bilbao that started in 1989 with Loren and they continued with Iturrino, Billabona, Zubiaurre -Where they even went to court with Athletic paying five million euros to the Real-, Xabi Castillo, Cerio Diaz and Elustondo, among others, highlighting the case of Joseba Etxebarria, the most expensive, controversial and persecuted of the time in 1995, at the age of 17, after paying his 550 million pesetas.

In the opposite field, the smaller the amount of the change in Athletic for Real Sociedad, with Remiro, Urra, Alkiza and the legendary Rafa iriondo, among others, who could join from the bench Javier Clemente and Jose Mari Amorrortu -From Lezama to Zubieta-.

In titles, Athletic surpasses Real, both in the League (eight to two) and in the Cup (23 to two), a situation that, however, is seen to be much more equal nowadays, with the Donostiarras better positioned in the LaLiga table than the Bilbaoans and with a vibrant duel in the technical direction between Imanol and Marcelino, although the 2020 Copa del Rey in La Cartuja is now much more open in its forecast, without a doubt, than a year ago in the Basque derby par excellence.