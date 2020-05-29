The sanitary provider Prim SA has closed the first quarter of 2020 with a 9.46% increase in sales, which raises the net amount of the turnover to more than 38.3 million euros compared to 35 million euros in the same period of the previous year, as reported by the company listed this Friday.

According to the company, this growth is a consequence of, among other factors, “the good performance of the new product lines introduced in previous years, which are beginning to bear fruit thanks to changes in organizational structures,” according to the statement.

The Ebitda amounted to nearly five million euros, representing an increase of 10.94% over last year, while operating income grew 8.77%, to almost 3.6 million of euros.

These figures show the good performance of the Group’s general activity, which, until March 14, the date of the Declaration of the Alarm State for the COVID -19 pandemic, had been registering significant improvements in all items from your income statement. However, the worsening of financial results, as a consequence of the temporary fall in the markets, has had an impact on the evolution of the net result, which down 17% up to 2.6 million euros.

Instead, the group claims that it has strengthened its financial and treasury position to guarantee liquidity and have a competitive advantage in overcoming the crisis and taking advantage of the opportunities that arise.

In the Management Report for the first quarter, presented this Friday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the hospital supply company sets out the measures it has implemented to combat the negative effects of COVID-19 and protect all its stakeholders: employees, customers, suppliers, subcontractors and society as a whole.

The actions include financial support to private customers, suppliers and suppliers to contribute to the maintenance of services, job retention and participation in the corporate solidarity chain that has been deployed in Spain through donations of equipment and making available of hospitals, both facilities and qualified technical and human resources.