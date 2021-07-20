the healthcare future that solves problems

The obvious advantages of telemedicine and its implementation with greater force during the pandemic is the theme chosen by this round table on Investment Strategies dedicated to “the trend in telemedicine and its unstoppable growth”.

For Vicente Gisbert, Dtor of E Health de Telephone for Spain “Comfort, immediacy, convenience in which telemedicine comes to solve problems and add more protection capacity than we had with face-to-face medicine.” And he highlights that “the response of the community to the launch of Movistar Salud is spectacular, with more than 40,000 clients and a satisfaction score of 9 out of 10, for a service that we are also offering to companies.”

Nicolás Achkar, Director of Clinical Telemedicine of Atrys Health considers that telemedicine is “another way of doing medicine, of making quality medicine reach the population, very effective and efficient, to make up for the lack of qualified personnel. With double track, because it revolutionizes the way doctors care for patients. It also houses the new ways of doing medicine, with the search for a health film of your life, which will help your future treatments, until you reach personalized medicine ”.

Alberto Alonso Álvarez, Head of Health Business Development at Izertis. He believes that it is “a complement to face-to-face care, with our WeDoctor system, essential to be able to streamline care. Furthermore, as soon as primary and specialized care manage to integrate telemedicine into their information systems, we believe that a very important step will be taken and we are aware that many Autonomous Communities are already doing so ”.