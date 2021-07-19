The health worker attacked in the Madrid metro for asking a passenger to use the mask loses his eye

Updated 07/19/2021 – 07:03

The nurse of October 12 hospital who was beaten by a young man in the Metro of Madrid after asking him to wear the face mask (mandatory in closed spaces) was admitted to this same hospital and, according to the newspaper ‘El Mundo’, has lost the eye since the damage was irreparable.

“Do not see him again”Police sources have pointed out our colleagues from the newspaper ‘El Mundo’.

“I wish you die, asshole”

The events occurred last Thursday in the Alto del Arenal station of Line 1 of Metro of Madrid. Apparently, a health worker reproached a user of public transport who used the mask, mandatory in closed spaces, and he responded with a blow to the face.

The assault was with a sharp object

Although in the images, disseminated by the UFP (Federal Police Union) twitter account, it cannot be determined exactly, everything indicates that the aggressor had some sharp object and that was what hit the victim’s eye. In fact, ‘El Mundo’ collects that police sources have confirmed that the aggression was carried out with a sharp object.

The Police asks for citizen collaboration

The nurse had to be transferred to the October 12 Hospital to be taken care of. The attacker got out of the wagon shouting “I wish you die, asshole” and the images have spread like wildfire on social networks and the National Police asks collaboration to identify the alleged culprit.

The alleged assailant, wearing a pink cap and backpack, has not yet been found by the National Police Mobile Brigade, responsible for the investigation. After the assault, this man picks up something from his seat and gets out of the wagon.

The nurse continues to recover in the October 12 hospital in Madrid.