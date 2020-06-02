For the second consecutive day, the Ministry of Health has assured that in the last 24 hours there has been no death from the coronavirus in Spain. However, Madrid has declared 12 deaths in hospitals «in the day» and Asturias acknowledges having registered 6.

The Ministry of Health continues to hide the deceased with its peculiar way of compiling its statistics. A ‘Modus operandi’ that it has already turned on even alerts in the autonomous communities themselves, which provide the data, when verifying that the accounts do not come out: they register deaths, but Health does not collect them.

This Tuesday, Health has returned to report zero deaths in the last 24 hours. But reality denies them: only Madrid has reported the death of 12 people «in the day», as included in your daily file. They are 12 people who exhausted their lives in hospitals and with PCR tests that diagnosed Covid to those affected, as until recently required Health to consider someone a “death from coronavirus.” That has changed again. In Asturias something similar happens: 6 deceased in hospitals, none according to Health.

Official data from the Community of Madrid with 12 deaths in hospitals “on the day” corresponding to June 2.

Another figure that does not fit in these balances is that of ICU admitted and hospitalized. According to the Ministry, in the last 7 days there have been 243 new hospitalized and 11 admitted to critical units. However, in Madrid alone, in the last 7 days 335 new hospitalized patients were registered (the Ministry shows 73).

The ‘best’ data in Europe

That ‘good news’ actually hides a way to count coronavirus deaths on a daily basis that leaves out many of the deaths that occur in hospitals. For more than a week, Health requires communities to provide a series of data on deceased patients: date of diagnosis, circumstances of infection… Data that communities cannot always offer in 24 hours. Incomplete ‘chips’ are not counted as dead, and when the full information required by Health is received, they are included on the corresponding day. But when that annotation occurs, it is not made public.

Thus, Health has been showing enviable figures for two days compared to other neighboring countries where the pandemic was not even the shadow of what it has been in Spain. Portugal, Germany or France, for example, did reflect deaths by Covid in these two days ‘miracle’ in Spain.

Second day of ‘miracle’

The Ministry of Health has reported this Tuesday for the second consecutive day that there have been no deaths from coronavirus. However, the Autonomous Communities are reporting deaths. In fact, the Minister of Health of Castilla y León, Veronica Casado, wondered how there could have been zero deaths on Monday in Spain when his community added 2 in hospitals due to confirmed Covid, and he has another 5 in Castilla-la Mancha and 3 in Asturias.

“The control of the deceased is not well understood when there have been 2 in Castilla y León,” explained Casado, who assures that in his community no day has passed with zero deaths in the hospitals in his charge.

The same situation was repeated this past Monday. Castilla la Mancha recognized on Monday afternoon five deceased by coronavirus in the last 24 hours. As reported by the Board in a press release, 3 deaths took place in Ciudad Real, 1 in Toledo and 1 in Albacete. Healing, that same day, said there was zero.

Since the start of the pandemic, the cumulative number of deaths confirmed by Covid has been 2,977. By provinces, Ciudad Real 1,099 deceased, Toledo 782, Albacete 529, Cuenca 313 and Guadalajara 254. In contrast, the data transmitted by Health that same day through the daily situation report indicate 2,495 deaths by Covid in the La Mancha community. That is, there is a gap of 32 deceased, of which 5 have been according to official sources in Castilla-La Mancha, between Sunday and Monday.

Almost 40,000 dead, not 27,000

The coronavirus pandemic leave already 39,891 dead in Spain. The Ministry of Health, on the other hand, continues to underestimate the figure, since it does not incorporate the total data for the Community of Madrid and Catalonia. The last official balance includes 27,127 deaths, none more in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths in the last 7 days is 34, one less than those reported reported on Monday.

The Madrid Ministry of Health has reported 14,753 deceased until this Tuesday, with confirmation or suspicion of Covid-19 according to death certificates. Of these deaths, 9,098 took place in hospitals, 4,747 in social health centers, 881 in homes and 27 in “other places” that are not specified.

For its part, Catalonia reports 12,289 deaths due to coronavirus: 6,706 in hospital or socio-sanitary center, 3,965 in residence, 777 at home, and the rest in hospitals or are cases that cannot be classified due to lack of information. The communiqué of the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat with the daily balance of dead and affected part of the information of the funeral homes, which declare daily the cases of deceased coronavirus.

Sources of the department have clarified that the deaths correspond to previous days and none of the 9 registered with respect to Monday would have occurred in the last 24 hours.

In addition, Health reports 239,932 confirmed cases -by PCR-, of which, 137 with date of diagnosis on the previous day.

On the other hand, as OKDIARIO reveals, a report released this Monday by the funeral sector elevates the death rate from the pandemic to 43,985.

For months, the Ministry of Health has been aware that the deaths have been skyrocketing, despite the fact that the official data is significantly lower than the count of the funeral services.