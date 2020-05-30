ACAPULCO, Guerrero – The machines work as fast as they can, because the COVID-19 has begun to exceed the spaces that were available in the Acapulco pantheons.

On the verge of tears, Mayor Adela Román asked the residents of the municipality to remain in their houses because otherwise not even the 300 graves they just sent to make, she indicated, will be enough.

“Of the two incineration centers that we have, one is becoming saturated and they are no longer in supply with the bodies that arrive,” says Román.

According to information from the federal Ministry of Health, Guerrero occupies the first place in the country with the highest hospital occupation, and Acapulco, specifically, ceased to be one of the most important tourist destinations to become the epicenter of the pandemic in the state.

The municipal presidency has confirmed that almost 80% of Acapulco hospital beds are occupied with patients related to COVID-19 and ensure that requests are increasing day by day.

The increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19 has saturated the funeral infrastructure.

Epidemiology forecasts anticipate that the worst in this port is yet to come.

“It is May 30, that is, at the end of the week that will begin tomorrow, when the greatest burden of hospitalized people is expected, especially in intensive care units,” warns José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology.

Outside the hospitals, relatives of the sick beg people to take care of themselves and not repeat their history.

“This disease is swapped, that nothing else can be done,” laments Rogelio Hernández, a relative of one of the sick.

And it is that just as it has been happening, just this weekend, the National Guard had to interrupt a wedding and about XV years that took place despite the warnings.

