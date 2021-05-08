The health problem that will cause 10 million deaths in 2050 if we do not remedy it

Pasteur said that luck only favors prepared minds (le hasard ne favorise que les esprits préparés). Perhaps this is why when, on his return from vacation, Alexander Fleming found that a fungus had contaminated his staphylococcal crops, did not settle without more. Instead of throwing them in the bin, he observed that the staph colonies had died near the fungus.

That observation led to the discovery of penicillin, that inaugurated the antibiotic era. And believe me if I tell you that those of us who live in this era are privileged in the history of our species.

Antibiotics are substances with the extraordinary ability to kill bacteria without harming the infected patient. They are probably, together with vaccines, one of the most important scientific advances in medicine.

Bacteria will once again be the first cause of death for humanity

Before the antibiotic era, bacterial infections were the leading cause of death on the planet. That’s why diseases like plague, tuberculosis, leprosy or cholera they are an inherent part of our history. This seemed to come to an end when antibiotics burst onto the scene.

But it wasn’t that simple. The first to notice was Fleming himself. In 1945, in his Nobel Prize winning speech, he warned that misuse of these molecules could select for resistant bacteria. However, during the first decades of the antibiotic era, a multitude of new molecules were found and the treatments worked without problems. So antibiotics were used carelessly and in massive quantities.

Today things have changed a lot. We haven’t encountered new antibiotics in decades, and multi-resistant bacteria (which resist several different antibiotic families) are our daily bread and butter in hospitals. In fact, in 2014 it was calculated that antibiotic resistance caused 700,000 deaths a year and that that number would turn into 10 million deaths each year by 2050.

If we fail to curb resistance, bacteria will once again be the number one cause of death for humanity, and the prediction of Louis Pasteur that microbes will have the last word (Messieurs, c’est les microbes qui auront le dernier mot).

The mistake of underestimating bacteria

How is it that we did not know how to predict the appearance of multidrug resistance and the loss of efficacy of our treatments? Well, fundamentally, because we underestimate the ability to evolve that bacteria have.

Far from the simple model of mutation and selection that we believed in the early twentieth century that the emergence of resistance ruled, bacteria have multiple, far more powerful strategies to overcome adverse situations.

One of them is the horizontal gene transfer, which causes bacteria of different species to exchange DNA that may be useful to them. This connects any bacteria that face a threat (such as those in our hospitals when treated with antibiotics) with solutions that have originated in other microorganisms elsewhere on the planet.

The other strategy that we could not predict is the existence of an evolutionary accelerator in bacteria called integron. The integron is a genetic platform that allows bacteria to capture genes that provide new functions, acting as memories that store functions that are useful to the bacteria. One of the keys to the integron is that genes that were useful at one point but are no longer so are expressed very little. In other words, they represent a low energy expenditure for the bacteria.

This is fundamental because one of the reasons why we believed that bacteria would never be multi-resistant is that we think that resistance would entail a high energy cost. The integron solves it expressing little genes that do not interest you.

However, this situation is not static: if the bacteria are attacked by antibiotics, the integron is activated and rearranges its genes to find the resistance gene. to the antibiotic that is now going to kill her.

In short, the integron is like a bacterial memory that allows learning new functions, reducing energy expenditure when these functions are not used, and remembering them when they are needed again.

This led us to postulate the theory that the integron contributes to the bacteria adaptation on demand.

The integron in action

In our latest work, researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Complutense de Madrid have been able to see the integron in action and confirm this theory. For this we have built two integrons which are almost identical in the pathogenic bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa (a bacterium that causes respiratory infections).

Both integons have three resistance genes in the same order, so that the last gene does not confer resistance to gentamicin because it is poorly expressed (but if we placed it in the first position of the integron this gene would confer resistance). The only difference between both integrons is that in one of them does not work the integrase. Integrase is precisely the protein that is responsible for capturing and rearranging the genes of the integron.

Using two identical bacteria except for the integrase gene – in one the integron works and in the other it does not – it is possible to compare the capacity of develop resistances provided by an integron.

To do this, in the laboratory we force multiple populations of these two bacteria grow in increasing concentrations of this antibiotic. Thus, we can assess their ability to adapt by measuring the number of populations that survive and the number of populations that become extinct when the concentration of the antibiotic increases.

In addition, we have sequenced the genomes of populations at low concentrations of antibiotic and at very high concentrations.

What our experiments clearly demonstrate is that when the integron works it allows more populations to survive at high concentrations of antibiotic than when it does not work. Sequencing has shown that at the beginning of this evolutionary race the integron randomly rearranges its resistance genes, generating genetic variability very quickly. And on this variability can act selection by antibiotic.

This is key at higher concentrations in which we find exclusively bacteria that have moved the gentamicin resistance gene to the first position of the integron and have achieved thus increase your stamina.

In the future, our research will help design interventions that decrease resistance and help us slow down this silent pandemic.

José Antonio Escudero, teaching staff and Microbiology Researcher, Complutense University of Madrid.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.