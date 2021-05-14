The health problem suffered by Omar Sánchez that has not prevented him from winning the apnea test

Omar Sánchez got the victory for his team thanks to the fact that he endured almost four minutes underwater in one of the Survivors tests. Thanks to him, they were able to enjoy a huge tiramisu.

The contestant is very competitive, which has made get over the problem it has to stay submerged for so long.

“Has a pierced ear and it is very difficult for him to stay under water “, Anabel Pantoja has confessed in Sálvame.” Use custom plugs of these that are made to measure “.

His peers will greatly appreciated the effort he had made to win the challenge, everyone coming to hug and praise him.

Valeria, the contestant she was competing against in the test, he couldn’t hold out for more than two minutes doing apnea and took the harsh reproach from all the members of his team.

Anabel Pantoja has criticized This Friday only Lara Álvarez will congratulate her boyfriend for his great feat.