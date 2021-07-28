The health of the planet worsens and climatic disasters increase since 2019

In recent weeks, we have witnessed floods and devastating storms, both in Europe and on the Asian continent; heat waves historical, such as those that have suffered in the United States and Canada; and big fires forest, increasingly prevalent throughout the world. But they have been occurring with greater intensity in recent years.

Experts observed an unprecedented increase in climate catastrophes and atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases since 2019

That is why a coalition of more than 11,000 scientists from around the world declared in 2019 the climate emergency and established a set of indicators of the Earth in order to measure effective climate action.

Twenty months later, new research, led by researchers from Oregon State University (OSU), provides new data on the health of the planet. The study, published in the journal BioScience, concludes that no effective measures have been taken against the climate crisis.

The authors observed an unprecedented increase in climatic catastrophes since 2019. “Extreme weather events will be increasingly frequent due to climate change,” he tells SINC William Ripple, OSU researcher and co-author of the work.

“The extreme weather events that we have witnessed in recent years highlight the urgency with which we must address the climate crisis,” he highlights. Philip Duffy, co-author of the study and executive director of the Woodwell Climate Research Center.

Disturbing records

According to research data, greenhouse gases Most damaging to the planet – carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide – set atmospheric concentration records in 2020, and again in 2021, despite the fact that fossil fuel use declined as a result of the pandemic. In April 2021, the concentration of carbon dioxide reached 416 parts per million, the highest global average monthly concentration ever recorded.

“The greenhouse gases that are currently in our atmosphere are the result of historical emissions. Therefore, there will be a lag between the moment we reduce emissions and the moment we see a decrease in atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases ”, Ripple explains to SINC.

In addition, many of the parameters analyzed, such as the Rising sea levels, the increase in temperature in the oceans and the thaw, they have also set worrying records, which put the health of the planet in check. The continued degradation of the planet threatens the economy and well-being of people who depend on ecosystems.

“There is increasing evidence that we are approaching or have already passed the tipping points of the most important ecosystems, such as warm-water coral reefs, the Amazon rainforest and the ice sheets of West Antarctica and Greenland,” regrets the expert.

Steps to follow for a sustainable society

In response to these unprecedented findings and the current climate crisis, the researchers recommend that the fossil fuels, as well as creating strategic climate reserves for the carbon storage and the protection of biodiversity. In addition, the authors call for a global price for carbon to be set high enough to induce decarbonization across the industry.

Policies to alleviate the climate crisis should not focus on alleviating symptoms, but addressing their root cause: the overexploitation of the Earth

Study authors

“Without a plan for rapid decarbonization and large-scale investments in natural climate solutions, these indicators of climate change will continue to worsen, pushing our essential ecosystems beyond the recovery point,” stresses Duffy.

Likewise, the authors suggest that climate change be included in the curricula, in order to raise awareness and empower students to take action in the face of the climate crisis.

Finally, the study calls for global collaboration to drive change towards a sustainable society, which allows guaranteeing the well-being of future generations. “Policies to alleviate the climate crisis should not focus on alleviating symptoms, but addressing their root cause: overexploitation of the Earth,” the experts conclude.

Reference:

Ripple et al. “World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency 2021”. BioScience, 2021.

Rights: Creative Commons.