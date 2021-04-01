The health of older women is determined by the characteristics of their partner

The health of women 65 years and older It shows to be related, in addition to their own socioeconomic characteristics, with those of their partners, as a consequence of traditional gender norms. This is one of the main conclusions of an investigation carried out by experts from the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) and the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), focused on the case of Spain.

According to Jordi Gumà, member of the UPF Sociodemography Research Group (DEMOSOC) and leader of the work, this situation is aggravated for several reasons. “The fact of dealing in many cases with caregivers of their partners (men) implies a double impact on the female health as a consequence of gender inequalities: for being economically dependent on their partners and for having to assume a greater daily burden ”, explains Gumà.

The study shows that living with a partner who is not in good health is associated with almost twice the probability of being in the same situation

The study, published in the Gaceta Sanitaria, analyzes the health differences between the Spanish population aged 65 to 81 who live with a partner, considering both the socioeconomic characteristics of both members individually and in combination. This is a pioneering approach to research carried out so far, which has focused on individual analysis.

The general objective was to determine whether, in addition to the individual’s own educational level -a common indicator in this type of research-, also the characteristics of the couple (educational level and health status) and of the household in general (economic capacity and income gap). spouse’s age) affect the health of people aged 65 and over who live together.

The other member of the couple, a determining factor

The study shows that living with a partner who is not in good health is associated with almost twice the probability of being in the same situation, and that women’s health is significantly better if their education level it is higher than that of their partner, a result that was less significant in the case of men.

“The health status of the other member of the couple is the variable that shows the greatest effect on the health of the Spanish population aged 65 and over who lives under this model of coexistence, although the health of women seems to be more sensitive to educational level of your partner and the general economic situation of the household ”, affirm the authors.

In this sense, the research finds a clear gender implication: “Living with an older husband, with poor health, penalizes female health. On the contrary, the additional workload is less for them when their women have poor health, since men tend to share this burden with other relatives, mainly women, especially daughters or daughters-in-law ”, they point out.

On the other hand, the study has shown the existence of a selective mating effect (couples that look like oneself), since it is more likely that two people with a socioeconomic profile and, many times, a similar behavior coincide. This selective mating at younger ages can have a cumulative effect on health over the years, as a consequence of behavioral factors such as smoking, diet, alcohol consumption, etc.

Living with an elderly husband and poor health penalizes female health. On the contrary, the additional workload is less for them when their wives are in poor health, since they often share this load with daughters or daughters-in-law

The peculiar case of Spain

The study has focused on analyzing the case of Spain from a sample taken in 2015 of about 1,800 people from the European Survey of Income and Living Conditions of older people (65 to 81 years old) who live as a couple. Using independent logistic regression models for women and men, the authors obtained the estimate of the probabilities of not having self-perceived good health, that is, how a person perceives their own general health.

Until now, research on the relationship between joint educational profiles (of the couple and their own) and health status had focused on the United States or the countries of northern, western and central Europe, but no country in the United States had been analyzed. south of the European continent.

For the authors, Spain is a particularly interesting case because educational expansion and the massive insertion of women in the labor market began later than in other Western European countries.

Productive and reproductive roles in Spain follow very traditional gender patterns, so that the female socioeconomic status is highly determined by the status of their partners.

Consequently, “the productive and reproductive roles in Spain follow very traditional gender patterns for the oldest cohorts studied, so that the female socioeconomic status is highly determined by the status of their partners”, they emphasize.

Guide health policies

According to the experts, a relevant contribution that their study can make to public policies is that “they should not only be oriented towards typical vulnerable groups, such as single-parent or low-income families, but also towards retired people with a low-education partner” .

“The results are particularly relevant for health professionals who are in daily contact with patients, as they demonstrate that health inequalities are largely determined more at the household level than at the individual level,” they conclude.

Reference:

Gumà, J., Spijker, J. (March 2021). “Are the characteristics of the couple important to understand health in advanced ages? The Spanish case”. Gaceta Sanitaria (volume 35, number 2, pp. 193-198) https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gaceta.2019.07.005

Source: UPF and UAB

Rights: Creative Commons.