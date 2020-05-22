The wife of the 41-year-old actor, also known for his Broadway roles, tearfully recounted that Cordero’s health “is in decline.”
COVID-19 since March 31, when he entered the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. After a leg was amputated due to complications in the treatment and without pre-existing conditions. Earlier this week, Cordero had experienced a slight improvement after emerging from the coma he was in. “Data-reactid =” 20 “> Nick Cordero, 41, known for his role in the television series” Law and Order “And for his work on Broadway, he finds himself battling the COVID-19 since March 31, when he entered the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. After a leg was amputated due to complications in the treatment and without pre-existing conditions. Earlier this week, Cordero had experienced a slight improvement after emerging from the coma he was in.
However, this Wednesday, his wife, Amanda Kloots, asked that they pray for her husband, because his health “is in decline.”
“Unfortunately, Nick had a bad morning. Everything is in decline right now, so I ask you again to pray right now,” the woman pleaded tearfully in a video that posted to her Instagram stories. “Please keep him in your prayers today, I know this virus is not going to beat him,” he said.
While Kloots did not specify what happened to the actor in the past few hours, on Tuesday he had shared that Nick had an infection in his left lung.
The Canadian Tony nominated Broadway star, who was featured in such works as “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” entered Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles after feeling “a huge difficulty breathing”. After being diagnosed with pneumonia, the actor tested positive for coronavirus only after the third test.
Days later, doctors had to target his right leg.
“We have had problems with his right leg, with clotting and blood reaching the toes, which is not happening. They gave him anticoagulants but unfortunately these caused an increase in his pressure, and caused him to have gastrointestinal bleeding “said his wife at the time, who is in constant contact with her husband’s followers, who almost lost his life in his sinuous fight against Covid-19.
See this post on Instagram
Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. I had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how I got COVID-19 but I did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. I’ve spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai [R] We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick