The wife of the 41-year-old actor, also known for his Broadway roles, tearfully recounted that Cordero’s health “is in decline.”

Nick Cordero, 41, known for his role in the television series "Law and Order" and for his work on Broadway, he finds himself battling the COVID-19 since March 31, when he entered the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. After a leg was amputated due to complications in the treatment and without pre-existing conditions. Earlier this week, Cordero had experienced a slight improvement after emerging from the coma he was in.

However, this Wednesday, his wife, Amanda Kloots, asked that they pray for her husband, because his health “is in decline.”

“Unfortunately, Nick had a bad morning. Everything is in decline right now, so I ask you again to pray right now,” the woman pleaded tearfully in a video that posted to her Instagram stories. “Please keep him in your prayers today, I know this virus is not going to beat him,” he said.

While Kloots did not specify what happened to the actor in the past few hours, on Tuesday he had shared that Nick had an infection in his left lung.

The Canadian Tony nominated Broadway star, who was featured in such works as “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” entered Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles after feeling “a huge difficulty breathing”. After being diagnosed with pneumonia, the actor tested positive for coronavirus only after the third test.

Days later, doctors had to target his right leg.

“We have had problems with his right leg, with clotting and blood reaching the toes, which is not happening. They gave him anticoagulants but unfortunately these caused an increase in his pressure, and caused him to have gastrointestinal bleeding “said his wife at the time, who is in constant contact with her husband’s followers, who almost lost his life in his sinuous fight against Covid-19.