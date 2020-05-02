MEXICO – The economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic also hits Mexican wrestling, which risks losing one of its most emblematic arenas due to the lack of functions since mid-March.

Far from the reflectors of large wrestling companies like the American WWE, which reported an increase in its profits of 60% in the first four months of the year compared to 2019 -291 million more-, in Mexico the business of esthetes Independent goes down.

The Adolfo López Mateos Arena, almost 53 years old – wrestling in Mexico is 86 years old – is about to change course and leave at least 50 fighters out of work after the pandemic.

This venue, sponsored by the Saint -the main image in the world of Mexican wrestling-, organizes functions with a maximum limit of 300,000 pesos ($ 8,198) of which only 60,000 pesos ($ 2,457) are recovered.

Héctor Guzmán, the owner, explained that the beginning of the year is always complicated by the low attendance of fans who come to make expenses in December. However, he knows that in May, his anniversary month, they recover.

“Thinking of May was thinking about the anniversary, the way to recover the months of low entries. It is our special function of the year, in which we have more income because we present the best lineup,” Guzmán explained.

La López Mateos, located in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico, has hosted events for the two main Mexican wrestling companies: the World Council of Wrestling (CMLL) and the AAA, in addition to hosting independent promoters and hosting the Universal Wrestling Alliance, owned by Guzmán.

Launched in 1967 and with a capacity for 1,450 spectators, legendary names such as Rayo de Jalisco, Gori Guerrero and Blue Demon Sr., among others, have passed through it.

“The López Mateos already had a lag before the pandemic. We were not successful in the functions, we had low tickets and we lived daily. We thought that we were going to recover in March, but the events were canceled until June, it is the worst time in the history of the arena, “added Guzmán, who has spent 47 years in wrestling.

Guzmán devised a way to request 110,000 pesos through an internet anchor -donadora.org- to get 50 or 60% of this amount with which they could survive two months and reschedule their anniversary.

“I would propose that after this pandemic the fighters reduced their salary by 50%. I do a great job after this contingency and even if it is a good cartel, I don’t even put 500 people in it,” lamented the businessman.

When wrestling stopped, the CMLL decided to suspend his duties, while AAA maintains a closed-door project with a limited number of wrestlers.

But independent gladiators, who do not have contracts with these companies and earn by function, are out of work. Few items charge between 30,000 and 50,000 pesos per combat, most live daily.

Octagón, who belongs to the wave of the 90s when AAA appeared and revolutionized the product by bringing it to television, distributes pantries to his colleagues.

The so-called ‘Master of the eight angles’ presides over the National Association of Independent Fighters, the closest thing to a strong union since it has 100 members.

“In the wrestling union we were not prepared for a pandemic. After this, my colleagues must realize the importance of saving, in situations like this they are hit very hard,” explained the Veracruz-born man.

The former partner of La Parka revealed that he lost 15 scheduled functions, but he has a ‘petty cash’ from which he remains.

Octagón is currently a promoter with his Dragon Legacy company. After his departure AAA, with which he disputed his name before the authorities, the Mexican chose to create the Association in which he provides free legal advice and medical attention and even funeral services at low prices to its members.

“Star fighters must help when this contingency ends. See how we help promoters with lower salaries so that the business is restored,” he added.

Lady Apache, one of the first fighters to impose a blockade of women by the capital authorities in the late 1980s, independently fights Mexico and belongs to the company Pro Wrestling Revolution in the United States.

“This pandemic affected me financially. I live at my parents’ house with two of my daughters and there is no need to pay rent, but I have other expenses such as electricity and water. My company reduced my salary by 40% and I don’t fight since March 23, “he said.

Apache heads the Fundación Equidad y Dignidad Lucha Libre Femenina A.C, from which it seeks to end macho practices in show sports and achieve better working conditions.

“The fighters should realize that a strong union is needed to seek that the promoters insure the elements. We deserve to have decent social security,” concluded the gladiator with more than 30 years of experience.

