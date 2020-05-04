One of the many victims of the coronavirus pandemic is the justice system in Mexico: filing a complaint before a Public Ministry (MP) in the country’s capital and its periphery is a tortuous and slow process for people who have suffered a criminal act. , due to lack of staff and on-site dynamics due to confinement.

Although in the declaration of sanitary emergency on March 31, the General Health Council established the provision of justice as an essential activity during this period, the reality faced by the complainants is different:

Although the prosecutors of the State and Mexico City enabled digital platforms to start the process of processing a complaint, this will be when it is not about high impact crimes or related to violence, although each entity has its details.

Also read: Domestic violence rose in March due to confinement by COVID-19

“Before coming here you have to make your report by phone to 911, otherwise we cannot attend to you,” was what they told the MP to a young man, who prefers to remain anonymous, who suffered the theft of his vehicle a little while ago. a week in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico.

The victim told Forbes México that when he arrived at the Edomex justice center, to file the corresponding complaint, he was denied access to him and the people who accompanied him: “only one person, the one who is going to report, but with gloves and face masks ”, they told him.

After acquiring these supplies for 50 pesos at the store in front of the MP, the authorities reiterated the need to start the process with a report of the facts to number 911, since it was a requirement to attend to it. However, after a series of calls for over an hour, there was never a response on the emergency lines.

It may interest you: They enable 911 to provide protection against gender violence

Capital and federal authorities have repeatedly highlighted the recent training of Locatel workers, 911 and emergency telephones to deal with situations related to coronavirus, domestic or gender violence, as well as daily emergencies.

Despite this, in an exercise carried out by this reporter, it was not possible to establish communication with any operator of the aforementioned telephones.

Message from the CDMX Attorney General, Ernestina Godoy Ramos, about the expansion of the catalog of crimes that can be reported through the Digital Complaint Agency portal https://t.co/S1WxQ6Fc2Q – CDMX Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCDMX) April 19, 2020

After failing to get attention in the emergency lines, according to the victim, he informed the authorities of the Public Ministry about the need to speak on the red telephone, a direct line to initiate a complaint in case no public servant is willing to collaborate .

“Oops, young man. Right now there is no one to attend him, there are no people. If you do not want to be here for 5 or 6 hours without being resolved, you better do the online pre-complaint, ”was what the person in charge told the complainant when hanging up the red phone, who later left the facilities of the justice center where officials The public slept huddled in their chairs with a pair of blankets on top, since it was the edge of midnight.

Also read: What to do if you are a victim of gender violence in the confinement?

The capital government has a digital platform to denounce, as long as it is a robbery without violence, of auto parts or to the detriment of an older adult / disabled person; for theft in a closed place, luggage or cell phone; as well as theft against passers-by, fraud, breach of trust or damage to property.

Photo: Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

In the case of Edomex, this electronic route is viable if the crime is not of high impact; without detainee; they do not require psychological attention or certification of immediate mental or physical state; just as the victim is not at risk, according to the legal expert, Armando Granados.

You can give notice to the emergency numbers about the fact, but to initiate an investigation folder, the corresponding justice entity must be informed, which can be done through the virtual complaint platform, according to the jurist of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

“Once it is established on the internet (the complaint), an agent of the Public Ministry assigned to this area performs the analysis to find out if the events being reported are reportable to this platform, because crimes committed with violence are not reportable by this platform ”, detailed the UNAM academic.

In the event that the complaint cannot be followed up digitally, the individual will have to present himself to the corresponding MP to carry out the process in person, he said.

Photo: Inegi Envipe 2019

In the case of the victim consulted by this news portal, who suffered the theft of a vehicle with violence, he reported that after not being treated at the justice center, he made his complaint online, however the legal adviser of his insurer He explained late that due to the type of crime his presence in the Public Ministry is required, so he will have to wait for the judicial authorities to indicate electronically to which justice agency he will have to present himself physically.

After almost 10 days of starting the online process, the complainant reports that he has had no response from the authorities on where to present himself to file his complaint, a procedure that he requires to disclaim responsibility for possible illegal acts that the criminals may have carried out. during vehicle theft.

Armando Granados, a lawyer from the highest house of studies, stressed that the red telephone is a direct means of communication with an investigating authority, which can be used when the staff of the justice center does not attend; In addition, there is the direct mailbox of the corresponding prosecutor, as well as the telephones for 55 53 45 52 58 or 55 53 45 52 56 in the CDMX for a similar case.

However, he insisted that there are other electronic means where people can complain in case they are not properly treated in the Public Ministry, such as the website of the prosecution or the local human rights commission.

The professor referred that the MP has the obligation with the offended, in accordance with the provisions of the political constitution, to grant him a legal advisor for free, who must be a law graduate.

It may interest you: CDMX presents ‘You are not alone’ to address domestic violence due to confinement

In order to receive such attention, it should only be enough to ask the staff of the justice center about the need for a lawyer to advise the plaintiff throughout the complaint process, since it is the responsibility of the State.

According to data from the National Public Security System, in 2018 the black figure in Mexico was 93.2%, this represents unreported crimes and those that did not have a prior investigation or investigation folder. Therefore, in 6.8% of the criminal events that occurred in that year, an investigation was initiated.

In addition, of the total number of previous inquiries initiated in the MP, in 51% of cases “nothing happened or the investigation did not continue,” revealed the 2019 National Survey of Victimization and Perception of Public Safety (ENVIPE).