Suddenly silence. For eight centuries, Notre Dame has been the heart of Paris. From his privileged position on the Ile de la Cité, he dominated the bustling two banks of the River Seine on which the hectic life of the French capital unfolds. And so for 800 years, including the fateful 2019 in which, after the fire that almost ended on the night of April 15 to 16, with which they could not destroy either a French Revolution or two world wars, he continued to observe, damaged but proudly standing, the life that flowed around him. And this to her. When its blackened walls were still smoking, when the tasks to shore up the remains began, despite the high fence that has protected it since then, thousands of people continued to come every day to look and admire the, despite everything, magnificent temple Gothic and the titanic task of avoiding its fall and giving it back its former luster, in a race against time that nothing seemed to be able to stop. Until the coronavirus arrived.

No one now stops to admire Notre Dame because Paris is, like Madrid, like London, like Rome, like so many other capitals and cities around the world, a ghost city. It is strange not to run into a human tide posing before the two towers of the cathedral saved as if by a miracle – and with a lot of work and risk from the firefighters, who took nine hours to put out the flames – and not to hear explanations in multiple languages ​​of tour guides whose voices fight to be heard above the intense Parisian traffic and the click-click of cameras that continuously photograph the iconic Gothic temple.

The gigantic crane erected to the side of the cathedral in December and which should have started to remove the scaffolding placed before the fire on March 23 and was reduced to a 500-ton mass of cast iron – the greatest threat to the stability of the cathedral – has remained motionless for a month. Like the other Frenchmen, the 70 workers who worked in the cathedral are confined to their homes. The esplanade in front of the cathedral façade, which after multiple delays was intended to finally open to the public on April 15, remains closed until further notice. Except for a small team that every Monday comes to monitor that the still very fragile structure has not deteriorated, nobody steps on what was baptized “the work of the century” and that, by 2024, should allow the cathedral to reopen at least partially, according to the wishes of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

“The cathedral is wounded, but can wait to be healed,” says Bishop Patrick Chauvet, rector of Notre Dame. He is the first to wish that nothing and no one would stop again – last summer the works were stopped for several weeks due to lead contamination – the recovery of a temple whose meaning goes beyond the religious dimension, as demonstrated by planetary dismay and the surge of solidarity – up to 900 million euros promised for its reconstruction – that caused the fire. But he understands that “Notre Dame is in solidarity with Paris and France in these times that are testing us,” he says in a telephone conversation.

From his home, also anxious about the future of a church that knows every detail – he will shortly present his thousand-page doctoral thesis on Notre Dame -, the medievalist Olivier de Châlus, advisor on the reconstruction of the cathedral, agrees with Chauvet, that its managers hope to be able to start despite everything in 2021. “This building is anchored in everyone’s life and in its own way lives its epidemic, Notre Dame is not a building that should be on a pedestal isolated from the world, it must follow the pulse of life, and (the epidemic) is a perfect example ”of the symbiosis of the cathedral, he maintains.

The coronavirus has also slowed the judicial investigation into the fire, the cause of which, beyond ruling out that it has a criminal origin, remains “undetermined,” judicial sources say. The investigations are conditioned to having access to the place where the fire is presumed to have started, on the 100-year-old fully-burned wooden roof that supported the also collapsed roof. But in order to do so, the cast scaffolding has to be removed beforehand, a task now paralyzed, they recall. It remains to be seen if this epidemic that threatens to disturb everything changes the sensibility around a cathedral that is a World Heritage Site. What will not change are the multimillion-dollar donations promised by the country’s great families, such as the Arnault (LVMH), who confirmed to EL PAÍS that the agreed 200 million euros will be delivered, the Pinault (100 million) or the heirs of L ‘ Oréal, the Bettencourt (200 million).

Despite the coronavirus and all the other unforeseen events of the past year and those that are surely to come, General Jean-Louis Georgelin, appointed by Macron as head of the entire reconstruction project, hopes to keep the calendar. According to this former chief of staff, on April 16, 2024, a Te Deum will be held inside Notre Dame. Although, as you have admitted, there may be some other delay: “It may not be at 11.00, but at 11.30”.

Macron: “We will rebuild Notre Dame in five years”

Instead of an official ceremony, just a short message and a ringing of bells at 8:00 p.m., to coincide with the daily applause to the medical staff. The coronavirus crisis has also affected plans to mark the first year since the fire that almost completely destroyed Notre Dame Cathedral. Even so, the president, Emmanuel Macron, has reiterated in a message broadcast on social networks his desire that, by 2024, the cathedral reopen its doors to the public. “We will rebuild Notre Dame in five years. We will do our best to maintain that deadline. Of course, the works are on hold for the time being due to the health crisis, but they will be relaunched as soon as possible, ”said the French head of state.

Experts on the ground do not doubt that, in four years – the first of the presidential term has passed – Notre Dame will be able to open its doors and celebrate ceremonies, but they nevertheless doubt that the emblematic Gothic temple will have recovered all its luster. then. “We must distinguish two things,” said the rector of Notre Dame, Patrick Chauvet in a telephone interview. One is, he noted, “the fact that we are going to be able to enter the cathedral again to be able to hold” ceremonies, “for that we have a period of four years.” But another thing is, he stressed, the exterior. “As regards the restoration of the needle, of damaged stones, gargoyles, flying buttresses, this will undoubtedly take longer. But we are talking about the outside and it is not going to prevent us from holding celebrations in the cathedral ”. The longest period that Chauvet sees, which follows the temple’s recovery plans day by day, is for the spire, a 19th-century work by the architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc who disappeared in the flames and is the center of heated debate since then about the convenience of making an exact reproduction or innovating. “All the important elements, like the needle, are, anyway, something for ten or 15 years from now, it will not be immediate,” he warned. In any case, Emmanuelle, the main bell of Notre Dame, will ring this Wednesday as “a symbol of union and resilience of the country in the face of difficulties,” said Culture Minister Franck Riester.

