The headquarters of the Champions League final, in danger

04/27/2021 at 7:29 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

UEFA’s attempt to return the public to the stadiums has suffered a reality check. Turkey, host of the Champions League final, has announced a total nationwide lockdown until May 17 with the aim of reducing the number of cases. This circumstance has forced the highest body of European football to seek alternatives.

UEFA’s initial forecast is that the Champions League final will take place on May 29 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. With a capacity of 80,000 spectators, the stadium is expected to host 9,000 fans., although the measures imposed by Erdogan make it difficult to celebrate the event.

The total lockdown comes as Turkey has registered 37,312 new COVID cases and 353 deaths in the last 24 hours. With the desire to reduce the rate of infections, Erdogan has imposed harsh measures, among which the need to have an official document that justifies intercity travel stands out. If these measures are maintained, it would be impossible to offer tickets to 9,000 fans.

One of the loudest options to take over from the Atatürk Olympic Stadium is Wembley. However, the English stadium, in which Barça were crowned Champions in 1992 and 2011, seems to be ruled out by UEFA, as this new venue could be an advantage for the English semi-finalists, Manchester City and Chelsea.

If the change of venue cannot finally be carried out, the game could be played behind closed doors. The 2020 edition, held at the Da Luz Stadium, set the precedent for an orphaned final by fans in the stands. However, looking at the case of San Mamés, UEFA does not seem willing to renounce the presence of fans.