The UEFA executive committee meeting did not serve to confirm the seat of the Barça-Naples and the rest of the second leg of the round of 16 that are still pending.

06/17/2020

On at 17:56

CEST

UEFA has preferred to wait to know the evolution of the pandemic: it will be at the beginning of July when the body decides on the date and venue of the round of 16 matches.

The deputy to the UEFA general secretary, Giorgio Marchetti, assured that the matches will be played on August 7 and 8.

It is foreseen that they can be played in the planned stadiums (the Camp Nou in the case of Barça), pBut if this could not be the case, UEFA would transfer them to the cities of Porto and Guimaraes, in northern Portugal..

In addition to Barça-Naples, Manchester City- Real Madrid, Juventus-OL (0-1), who will play in Turin, and Bayern-Chelsea (3-0), scheduled in Munich, are still to be disputed.