The headlights of the new Audi A6 e-tron project video games on the walls

Enlarge

ACD May 10, 2021

We already know the new Audi A6 e-tron, although we had not noticed its ability to project video games through the headlights.

Electric cars require designing vehicles from scratch and the big brands are taking advantage to add all kinds of technological innovations. The new era of the electric car is about to begin and all the big brands are preparing their platforms to adapt to the new times.

Modern vehicles are designed through technological architectures called platforms, which are the base used to create the different ranges. A platform offers certain common technologies, such as the operation of the engine or the height of the vehicle, and depending on variations such as the chassis, the number of doors or the electronics, different models of cars are obtained.

It incorporates HD projectors with which to project whatever you want

2 photos Possibility of projecting video games in the new Audi A6 e-tron

Enlarge

A few weeks ago, we were talking about the new Audi electric model. Presented within the framework of the Shanghai Auto Show, the Audi A6 e-tron debuts its Premium Electric Platform (PPE), which will be used by Audi in its high-end electric vehicles.

This Audi A6 e-tron, whose commercialization is scheduled for the end of 2022, stands out for its autonomy and especially in recharging the batteries. The 100 kWh battery offers a autonomy of no less than 700 km WLTP. But the most interesting thing here is that, as in mobile phones, this battery has a fast charge that allows it to recharge 300 km of autonomy in just 10 minutes. In which you have a coffee. Also, recharging from 5 to 80% only takes 25 minutes.

At the same time, it has a double motor that generates up to 469 hp (350 kW) and 800 Nm of torque and allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4 seconds.

With all that, one of the things that have caught our attention the most are the HD projectors including headlights and that you can use while you are recharging the vehicle.

This item is capable of projecting a screen several meters long on a wall … for you to play. And is that Audi is working on the design of video games that can be played on the projection screen, using the mobile as a control.

The 10 best car games of yesterday and today

In fact, the German carmaker claims that has already designed a specific video game for the Audi A6 e-tron. And although they do not mention it, we suppose that it would also be possible to broadcast series or movies, although here there could be a copyright conflict, since in some markets it is forbidden to broadcast films outdoors.