The head of Visa revealed the details of the company’s encryption strategy

Visa is also diving into the world of cryptocurrencies

Image by Ann San from Pixabay

Payment company Visa has set itself the goal of taking advantage of the opportunities associated with new technologies and methods of transferring funds. This was stated by its director Alfred Kelly on the Fortune magazine podcast.

Visa has a multi-pronged strategy that includes Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, and fiat-backed stablecoins and tokens.

“We are trying to accomplish two tasks. The first is to provide the opportunity to buy the first cryptocurrency through accounts in the payment system. The second is to work with bitcoin wallets to transfer currencies to fiat and spend them in any of the 70 million points in the world that accept Visa, “said Kelly.

The head of the company highlighted the great potential for the formation of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, mainly in countries with emerging economies.

According to Kelly, they work with 35 digital currency players.

The CEO of Visa suggested that cryptocurrencies could become “extremely widespread” in the next five years, but did not rule out the possibility of a decrease in this interest.

Alfred Kelly presented the company’s cryptocurrency strategy during a conference call with investors in January. It involves the creation of partnership agreements with wallet operators and exchanges. The top manager also allowed the option of using cryptocurrencies as a payment option without converting them to fiat.

In December 2020, Visa connected its global network to USDC. Other plans include the issuance of a card, with the help of which sellers of goods and services will be able to directly accept stable currency as payment.

In February, the company began testing a set of application programming interfaces (APIs) that will allow traditional banking customers to buy and sell digital assets.

Visa’s competitor Mastercard is following a similar strategy in the crypto space. This year, this payment system plans to open the opportunity for merchants to accept payments in digital assets directly, without the support of cryptocurrency card issuers or processors.

Mastercard relies on national stablecoins and digital currencies and doubts the suitability of bitcoin for payments.

The head of another payments giant, PayPal, Dan Shulman, promised to open up the possibility of using cryptocurrencies in deals with any of the 29 million merchants “in the coming months.”