The head of the Saharawi Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, 73, is admitted in serious condition under a false identity to a hospital in Logroño, as this newspaper has learned and local media Jeuneafrique.com has reported.

Ghali, who would have registered under the false name of Mohamed Benbatouch and an Algerian identity to avoid problems with the Spanish justice, which accuses him of human rights violations, suffers from respiratory problems.

