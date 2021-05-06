The head of Google orders to return to the offices soon

05/06/2021 at 09:27 CEST

The CEO of Google has sent an email to employees to encourage them to return to work in the office for at least three days a week as closures ease. The firm began reopening offices in April and has now laid out the details of how it anticipates the new hybrid workweek.

In email, Sundar Pichai extols the benefits of office work. Twitter, by contrast, has said that employees can work from home “forever.” Facebook has also said that its employees can continue to work from home.

Google was one of the first companies to offer work from home when the pandemic struck last year. People can continue working remotely until September. In the email, seen by the BBC, Mr. Pichai writes about the benefits of being in an office: “For over 20 years, our employees have come to the office to solve interesting problems: in a cafe, around a blackboard, or during a game of beach volleyball or cricket. “