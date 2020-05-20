TikTok have a new CEO: Kevin Mayer, Head of the International and “direct to consumer” divisions of The Walt Disney Company. That is, according to the New York Times, its streaming manager. Mayer, who leaves his current position immediately, will also be the COO from TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance. His founder, Yiming Zhang, will remain its CEO, and TikTok President Alex Zhu will now be ByteDance’s Vice President of Strategy and Product.

In Disney the role of Mayer has included the monitoring the streaming strategy from the company, including the recent launch of Disney + last fall and which has already surpassed 50 million subscribers. In addition to his success, his hiring has also been motivated because having a top-level executive from the United States at the management level can help to lessen politicians’ doubts about TikTok and its Chinese origin.

Mayer has already noted that, like many others, he was impressed “watching the company develop something incredibly strange with TikTok, a creative and positive global online community.” Meanwhile, at Disney, it will be replaced by Rebecca Campbell. She is currently the President of Disneyland Resort and has also worked on the launch of Disney + in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Your mission will be to lead the global development of ByteDance, as well as supervising the corporate functions of the company. These include corporate development, sales, marketing, public affairs, security, moderation, and legal issues. As COO, Mayer will be in charge of TikTok’s music, gaming, Helo and startup businesses.

According to Yiming Zhang, “The experience of successful business development globally makes Kevin an important asset to our mission to inspire user creativity around the world. As one of the world’s most skilled entertainment managers, Kevin is very well placed to take the TikTok product portfolio to the next level. “

Meanwhile, Disney has also announced the appointment of what will be the substitute for Bob Chapek, named last February Disney parks CEO, experiences and products. Is about Josh D’Amaro, who will occupy the position of President of Disney parks, experiences and products.

Faced with Campbell’s appointment, Chapek stressed that “since we want to grow our direct-consumer business division and continue to expand into new markets, I can’t think of anyone better equipped to lead this effort than Rebecca. She is a talented and dedicated leader with extensive experience in international media, operations and business. He played a critical role in launching Disney + globally while overseeing the EMEA region. “