‘The Head’ and ‘Kosta’ are, at the same time, identical and opposite. Both productions of The Mediapro Studio are thrillers of realistic cut, which immerse their protagonists in enigmatic homicidal waves, and they represent unlikely alliances with countries that, a priori, have little to do with SpainThe first arises from a co-production with Japan and the second from Finland. As we get a little closer, as we have been able to see from the first two episodes of each one, it is where the contrasts are found that make this duo the complementary consolidation of Mediapro’s international strategy; while ‘The Head’ locks us in the South Pole with its non-linear narrative, ‘Kosta’ offers an expansive look at Malaga with a more conventional structure.

‘The Head’: Losing his head

Álvaro Morte and Chris Reilly in ‘The Head’

‘The Head’ begins with a party. Through a spectacular map, director Jorge Dorado shows us the fury with which the shift change is celebrated in a research station at the South Pole. However, this widespread enthusiasm is soon in contrast to the psychological instability that emerges among the ten scientists and other workers who cover the basic needs of the base during the winter. And in an increasingly frequent chronological game in television thrillers, we live an early leap into the future to discover that a terrible tragedy has taken place in this isolated space.

That premise may sound familiar, but what is not so familiar – even if it is not a revolutionary literary resource – is the unreliable narrator’s resource, since we discover what has happened, or at least one version of the events, through the story of a survivor. In this way, the viewer, like the improvised people in charge of the investigation within the series, have to decide to what extent they trust the memories of the witness. This creates a narrative game that, without stunning – at least at its start – with a multitude of versions of events, build a solid story, introducing turns of the genre at the right moments so that interest does not wane.

Another differential factor is that previously discussed realistic approach, supported by a diverse roster of characters, both in terms of nationalities and personalities. Unlike « The Thing », which is surely his most direct reference, here no supernatural elements are insufflated to drive the mystery, but it all lies in the cracks of some characters that hide as much as the series they star. Among that cast coral, Álvaro Morte is perhaps the most recognizable star, but the real surprise is Katharine O’Donnelly, a young Scottish actress who, despite her scant television experience, shines with her own light in a remarkable story about physical and mental confinement.

‘Kosta’: Blue paradise

María Romero and Fran Perea in ‘Kosta’

Andrés Villanueva is an agent tormented by his past, like any self-respecting police officer today. That mental torture has led him to put a ceiling on his professional career, limiting himself to solving the few ups and downs that plague the Malaga Costa del Sol, but as the genre has well taught us, the calmer a place is, the greater the setback that awaits it. The starting point of ‘Kosta’ is the appearance of a deceased old woman in her home. An apparently simple case, which seems to be nothing more than a natural death. However, the impetus that Luisa, Andrés’ novice companion, brings to the mix, helps to investigate further what happened.

Somehow that death that could have gone unnoticed could be related to a larger criminal network. Drugs, reckoning, shady deals … Little by little, elements are added that aggravate the investigation, to which a veteran Finnish agent is added tangentially. who has crossed the continent to fulfill a simple task, although really his escape responds to the need to disconnect from his personal life. The Nordic touch is not imposed, since it is not an imposition of the co-production with Finland, but rather enriches the personality of the series, which focuses its attention on the largest Finnish community outside its country, located in Fuengirola. This is how two geographically opposed cultures intersect, but they marry naturally both in the Mediterranean and in the series itself.

The culture shock causes it to flow constantly between Spanish, Finnish and English, without being forced at any time by the national cast, led by Fran Perea and María Romero. The tandem of Spanish agents demonstrates an organic chemistry on the screen, which is born from their different perspectives and a common goal: turn off the faucet for crimes. Each has a method of achieving this, as does the Finnish police, played by Riitta Havukainen, and the result of that combination is a focused and simple thriller, that does not go around the branches to get fully into its mystery.