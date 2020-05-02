HBO was among the first to see the tremendous potential that content on demand services had, but it was Netflix that popularized the model and defined it for the current era. Today VOD platforms are growing everywhere.

In this 2018 we will not only see Disney +, a service dedicated entirely to the gigantic catalog of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and FOX, but even smartphone companies like Huawei have decided to launch their own platform. The competition is fierce, and WarnerMedia, which owns HBO, knows it.

HBO Max, the new VOD platform

After buying Time Warner last year, AT&T made it clear that it would power through WarnerMedia plus HBO’s own content to be able to face Netflix, which surpassed it long in terms of original content in 2018. Although HBO can boast of titans like Game of Thrones, Westworld, Chernobyl or Watchmen, the arrival of Apple TV + and the advent of Disney + and its bombardment of content – Marvel, Disney, FOX, Star Wars – are going to change the current VOD landscape.

Warner is aware of this and therefore will release a new on-demand content service in a few months: HBO Max. Set for May 2020 and currently only in the United States, the new platform will cost $ 14.99 a month -the same price as HBO USA right now- and will integrate a good number of channels and brands within its broadcast offer:

HBO

CNN

TNT

The CW

DC Entertainment

TBS

cartoon Network

Looney tunes

Adult Swin

What if I already have an HBO subscription

Since they are from the same company, WarnerMedia will offer HBO customers the option to automatically switch your account to HBO Max keeping the same price, although we do not know if for example in Spain HBO Max would be worth the same as HBO now -which by the way has just raised its prices-, since we are talking about double or triple the content of the current catalog.

As for the catalog, well HBO Max to exclusively host House of the Dragon, the second spin off taken from the Game of Thrones universe and that focuses on the history of the Targaryen House 300 years before Daenerys’ journey – although it would be the first series, since apparently HBO has canceled the prequel it was filming.

But there is more, in fact just this weekend we have seen a trailer that confirms the first swords of the Warner catalog as Wonder Woman and the brand new Oscar winner, Joker. But there is more, like the legendary Friends, which makes clear the enormous importance for Warner because it directly opens the trailer. This is what is at the moment:

All Studio Ghibli Movies

Sesame Street

The Big Bang Theory

Friends (yes, he leaves Netflix after paying HBO $ 400 million for his rights)

Pretty little liars

Game of Thrones

Euphoria

South Park, whose rights have cost $ 550 million

Rick & Morty

The O.C.

The West Wing of the White House

New DC series: Green Lantern (more ammunition for Deadpool) and Strange Adventure

Warner Films Catalog: Joker, Wonder Woman, Batman Begins, The Matrix, Crazy Rich Asians

The most expensive of all

Although Netflix has several plans, if we put the price list of current VOD platforms In American territory we see that HBO Max will be the most expensive, as we see in this tweet that by the way does not include sports services that many clients have as DAZN or ESPN. The total of being subscribed to all? More than 90 dollars, about 83 euros:

HBO Max $ 14.99

Netflix $ 12.99

Hulu $ 11.99

Showtime $ 10.99

CBS $ 9.99

Prime $ 8.99

Starz $ 8.99

Disney + $ 6.99

AppleTV + $ 4.99