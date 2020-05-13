One of the teams that needs to improve the most for next season, even without knowing when it will start, is Atlanta. The Hawks They have been one of the disappointments of the season despite Trae Young’s incredible campaign and with a lot of salary ahead, they will seek to reinforce the young nucleus that they have already accumulated after the draft.

One of the veterans who had arrived but is probably looking for another team is Jeff Teague, since according to GM Travis Schlenk “the substitute starting position will obviously be a position to improve” for next year and that Teague “had problems” playing well according to the role they gave him

Teague, who came mid-season from the Timberwolves, has seen his performance and cache drop significantly in recent seasons. A fresh start on another team could be the best not only for the player, but also for the team.

