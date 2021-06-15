The Hawks tie the series against the Sixers of an injured Embiid

Victory of Atlanta hawks in view of Philadelphia 76ers by 103-100 that leaves the series tied at two after four games played. The duel was marked by the physical suffering of a Joel embiid that perhaps he should have rested and not play the game The Hawks, led by a great Bring young, continue to fight with the Eastern Finals.

In the last minute, with one up for the Hawks, Joel Embiid missed a shot that would have put his team ahead. Young was then fouled and sentenced the duel from the personnel line.

Trae Yong, who was horrible in the shot (8 of 26), finished the duel with 25 points and a whopping 18 assists. John Collins contributed 14 points, Clint Capela 12 and 13 rebounds and Bogdan Bogdanovic went up to 22 points.

Icy when it matters … ❄️ 25 PTS

❄️ 18 AST

❄️ W pic.twitter.com/XyaIyybSeo – Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 15, 2021

Embiid, disastrous

Embiid missed all 12 shots he tried in the second half, breaking a negative playoff record that dated back 25 years. The one that did the most damage was the one who missed 8.8 seconds from the end that would have given his team the victory. Obviously, he was not physically well and should not have played 36 minutes yesterday or played so many shots in the second half, much less the decisive ball.

Despite everything, Embiid finished the duel with 17 points (4 of 20 from the field goal) and 21 rebounds. Tobias Harris was the leading scorer for the Pennsylvania team with 20 points and Seth Curry finished with 17. Both with good shooting percentages.