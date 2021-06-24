The Hawks storm Milwaukee to the rhythm of a tremendous Trae Young

Two minutes from the end of the game Milwaukee bucks led four points up in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals against Atlanta Hawks. John Collins put his team to one with a triple, then Jrue Holiday missed, then Khris Middleton missed and 29 seconds from time Clint Capela put the Hawks ahead. One down, Pat Connaughton hit a triple with 23 seconds left. From there, Bring young He did not fail from the personal and Atlanta ended up taking the victory against the Bucks by 116-113. Khris Middleton had a triple-final to tie, but missed.

The great protagonist of the game was an unleashed Trae Young whom the Bucks failed to defend. The Georgia base signed a historic duel and finished with 48 points (17 of 34 from the field and 10 of 12 from the personal), 7 rebounds and 11 assists. John Collins had 23 points and Clint Capela had 12 points and 19 sacks.

Spectacular the game of a Young who is willing to lead Atlanta to its first NBA Finals since 1961 (they would be the first outside of St. Louis, in Atlanta).

JC DELIVERED‼ ️ – pic.twitter.com/4nx78ScR1e – Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 24, 2021

The Bucks, no ideas at the end

The Bucks were seven up in the final minutes, but they made bad decisions on offense and defense and ended up losing the game. The 34 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 33 of Jrue Holiday. Middleton was very bad (15 points and 6 of 23 in shots from the field), and his team paid it in the decisive moments. We will see if they are remade in the second duel.