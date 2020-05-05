Star Wars: The Clone Wars says goodbye in “Victory and Death” with some incredibly poignant ending scenes. (Spoiler warning)

Although some fans might have expected a rematch between Ahsoka Tano and Maul, or even an epic confrontation between the former Darth Sidious trainee and the new one, Star Wars: The Clone Wars has ended in the only way it really could have been: sadly and omen. . There are no happy endings here.

However, despite all the death and destruction in “Victory and Death”, the final scenes of the episode are terrifyingly beautiful, perhaps the most surprising of the entire series.

After executing Darth Sidious / Palpatine Order 66, Ahsoka and Rex are chased by clone troopers aboard a Republic Star Destroyer with only three trusted droids as allies. Meanwhile, Maul is somewhat akin to a chaos agent whose sole goal is to escape the ship and certain death, either by a blaster or at the hands of Sidious. As such, Maul does not adhere to the restrictions that Ahsoka and Rex place on themselves, they do not want to kill their former comrades, and instead eliminate countless clones before destroying the ship’s hyperdrive, forcing the attack cruiser to go out of hyperspace and head for the gravitational pull of a planet.

With the ship’s escape pods destroyed, the fate of most of those on board becomes inevitable, making Ahsoka’s doubts about killing the clones seem almost picturesque. First Maul and then Rex and Ahsoka escape before the Star Destroyer crashes into the planet, making it a huge coffin for everyone still on board.

But while many of the clone troopers, like the Imperial stormtroopers who follow them, were depicted as often as little more than cannon fodder, in “Victory and Death” the losses are deeply felt. Ahsoka and Rex don’t just go on their next adventure; They bury the dead.

It is a silent scene, like the one that comes later, filled with so many echoes of what is to come: the burning remains of the Star Destroyer evokes Jakku in Star Wars: The Force Awakens; the markers on the graves of the clone troopers — their rifles, topped by their helmets, on a kind of battlefield cross — recall the most ominous image of stormtroopers’ helmets on stakes in The Mandalorian; and Ahsoka, dressed in a gray hooded cape, looks a lot like the last time we saw her in Star Wars Rebels.

Ahsoka sets aside her lightsaber, “an elegant weapon for a more civilized age,” only to be found sometime later by her former master, or whatever is left of him at that time within Darth Vader. .

With snow, snow soldiers, and imperial sound probes, it’s impossible to miss the scene’s similarities to Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back. But those quickly pull away from the steps of a newly arrived shuttle and cross the beautiful frozen landscape, kneel down to pick up Ahsoka’s discarded lightsaber and then activate it. The blue sword in the Sith Lord’s hand serves as a final reminder of who he once was. When Vader walks away, it is reflected in the visor of a damaged clone trooper helmet buried in snow.

It may not be the ending some have hoped for, but it still feels perfect.

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars can now be viewed in full on Disney +. The series features in its original version the voices of Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan and Sam Witwer as Maul.