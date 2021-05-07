the haunted house unmasked by science

Ran the year 1921 when a family dared to tell about everything that had happened to them in their home. They had had to move there in a hurry, as their previous home had been destroyed by a fire. They didn’t have time to look at many options, but this building, in which no one had lived for ten years, seemed very cozy. However, what they did not know the day they moved there is that this was the beginning of one of those ghost stories typical of gothic novels.

The mood of the whole family changed without them knowing why, they listened to each other footsteps noises in rooms where there was no one and they were even seen appearances. It happened to marriage as well as to children and service members. It didn’t seem like an invention on the part of a few. And the worst thing is that they soon learned that the former residents of the house had had similar experiences. We might expect the next part of the story to be the discovery of a violent death that occurred within those walls several decades ago. But no, the truth is that the next part is solving the mystery of the haunted house with the help of science. Much more interesting, of course.

Ghost stories that seem real

When this family arrived at the house, they were struck by the fact that it seemed to always be illuminated. However, the sun was hardly shining on her. This had to be a good thing, and it might even have helped them stay in a good mood. But it was not like that, because as soon as they entered to live there they all began to meet listless and depressed.

The woman suffered from headaches and everyone was pale and discouraged

Two days later, the boiler broke, so they decided to send the children with relatives. Toward too cold for them to be there. Meanwhile, the man and the lady, in addition to the low temperatures, were still prisoners of that sadness that invaded the building.

But soon that was the least of it. One day the woman, who had been complaining about Severe headachesHe heard footsteps in the room upstairs. He was not aware that the servants or any of the family were there, so he quickly went upstairs to see what it was about. He found no one. Later, her husband and some members of the service began to hear all kinds of doorbells, doorbells and bells. But they did not find its origin.

The kids came back when the boiler was fixed and it didn’t take long to hear those typical ghost story sounds. In addition, they were pale and sad, without even wanting to play.

The apparitions begin

The lord liked to sit at eat fruit before bed. But he stopped doing it because every night as he did so, he felt a presence behind him that disappeared when he looked back. The lady also acknowledged having seen a woman dressed in black wandering around the house. One of the children woke up one night and ran off in search of the family nurse, who lived with them, yelling that a fat man wanted to catch him. Even the nurse herself admitted having heard footsteps and having seen an older man and a young woman, whose images faded when she wanted to approach them.

At first they seemed innocent apparitions, but things got uglier when the man woke up one night feeling that someone was strangling him. This haunted house would have delighted Iker Jiménez if it had happened today.

However, as is often the case with ghost stories, ended up having a much more mundane than esoteric explanation.

Finally a doctor solves the mystery

Actually, the reason behind the ghost stories of this haunted house has already been mentioned in this article. You can reread the previous lines to try to detect it. The answer is behind the following image.

Indeed, it is about the boiler faulty. When the family moved into the house, it stopped working completely, but it was already pretty shaken. So even after they fixed her she kept releasing carbon monoxide throughout the house.

This colorless and odorless gas can be generated by bad combustion propane gas boilers, as well as other heat sources. In Spain, for example, there have been numerous cases of these poisonings, some of them fatal, after the use of wood braziers.

The most characteristic symptoms after inhaling carbon monoxide are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and altered mental status. The latter can occur at many levels, including hallucinations, both visual and auditory.

The first to realize that this could be the problem was the brother of the master of the house. He asked a teacher known to him for help and they both found that, indeed, they were releasing large amounts of gas, which instead of going up the chimneys were poured into all the rooms of the so-called haunted house.

The theory took much more force, but it ended up taking hold a few years later, when an ophthalmologist found a visual injury in one of the children in the family. These types of problems are typical after prolonged exposure to carbon monoxide. So no, they had not been the protagonists of new ghost stories. They had been very fortunate protagonists of a curious medical case. Fortunate because, after inhaling this toxic gas for so long, having been able to live to tell about it is quite an achievement. At least the good news of being alive would make up for the fear they had been through for so long. Or maybe not.

