The hatching of ‘Rambo’

It was an open secret that the arrival of Sarunas Jasikevicius to the Barcelona bench would be very positive for Brandon Davies. The pivot enjoyed a decisive role in Zalgiris under the command of the Lithuanian, but last year he did not end up feeling comfortable in Svetislav Pesic’s ‘libretto’.

Consecrated in Kaunas as one of the best interiors in European basketball, in recent weeks it has been possible to see a excellent version of Davies both at the level of intensity and accuracy in the shot.

In fact, before this excellent phase of the game, he could already be seen angry when things did not finish for him and, above all, very involved with the team.

Curiously, the best version of the Philadelphia (29 years old) has coincided with the Pau Gasol’s first meetings like azulgrana almost 20 years after his successful march to the NBA).

With a contract until 2022, the American with a Ugandan passport has signed his two best league goals of the season in the last four days. Davies contributed 23 points and five rebounds in the arduous victory against ‘Fuenla’ (81-79) and 21 with four rebounds and a shot failure (including a triple scored) on Saturday against BAXI Manresa (97-89).

Davies, putting a ‘cap’ on emerging Garuba

In both duels he went to +27 valuation, the same that he credited six days ago against Casademont Zaragoza (107-88). Y in Europe he was also stellar in the recent win against CSKA with 16 points (4/4 in triples!), seven rebounds and a valuation +17.

In addition, the ‘boss’ Nick Calathes is clear that ‘Rambo’ is a very safe option in attack and has already shown clear signs of understanding wonderfully with him in the ‘two for two’.

Key player

These good figures and the excellent feelings that Brandon Davies transmits suppose the best possible news for a Barça that will be played in these two weeks return to the Final Four.

Spectacular mate from ‘Rambo’ against Urbas Fuenlabrada

For this, it will be necessary to overcome in the quarterfinals to the Zenit directed by Xavi Pascual on the bench and Kevin Pangos on the court, both with an unmistakable Barça stamp.

It is a not excessively high team against which ‘Rambo’ could show his best level. In fact, the main reference in Russian painting is the American Tarik Black (2.06 meters), since the Lithuanian Arturas Gudaitis with 2.08 is more of a power forward than a pure inside.

Oriola’s prominence

As it never rains to everyone’s liking, the signing of Pau Gasol until the end of the season coupled with the great performance that Brandon Davies has been offering in recent weeks has significantly reduced the available minutes for Pierre Oriola+

Pierre Oriola has started to play much less

Of the last five league games, in three of them the captain has not even reached 10 minutes (3:51 against Urbas Fuenlabrada, 8:22 against Real Madrid and 5:44 on Saturday against BAXI Manresa) when until then he was playing around 16. In addition, in the Euroleague he has not ‘dressed’ in any of the last four games after scoring five points and grabbing three rebounds in 16:18 against Khimki.

Although there are no minutes for everyone, sometimes that lack of intensity that he has been complaining about in recent weeks Sarunas Jasikevicius could have one of his explanations in the absence of Oriola, a teacher when it comes to giving it and dying from rebounds.