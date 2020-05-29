A decade ago, Harvard biology professor Timothy Springer, was an entrepreneur in a fledgling biotech company and made an early investment. The current result of that bet, It is a company located in Cambridge, Massachusetts and called Moderna and yes, it is now a billionaire.

The Shares of Moderna, which promises a vaccine for Covid-19 (human clinical trials are currently underway), rose more than 12% this week, counteracting the general fall in the stock market. That increase has made Springer a billionaire: Forbes estimates he currently has a $ 1 billion fortune based on his 3.5% stake in Moderna and also cooperates with three smaller biotech teams.

“My philosophy is to invest in what you know, I am a scientist at heart and I love to discover things”Springer, 72, told Forbes. “Many scientists create companies, but few are successful. I am an active investor and also a very rigorous scientist, and that is why I have a very high batting average. ”

On Tuesday, Moderna announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerated its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, boosting the company’s effort to develop the first cure for the disease. Recall that Moderna was the first company to begin human trials of its vaccine on March 16 in Seattle, so its actions have tripled in value since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic. The dizzying growth had already positioned another Moderna billionaire – this is the CEO Stéphane Bancel, who has an estimated value of $ 2,100 million-.

In addition to being a multi-million dollar investor in biotechnology, Springer is a professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Harvard Medical School, who He began teaching in 1977 and is currently mentoring postdoctoral students in his laboratory.

In your research as an immunologist at Harvard, Springer discovered molecules associated with lymphocyte function, which led to the development of several FDA-approved antibody-based medications. In 1993 he made his first foray into entrepreneurship when he founded the LeukoSite biotech team, which went public in 1998 and a year later sold to Millennium Pharmaceuticals in a $ 635 million deal; Springer earned about $ 100 million in Millennium stock.

By 2010, Springer was a founding investor in Moderna, when he spent approximately $ 5 million on the company.. A decade later, that initial investment is worth almost $ 870 million. However, long before the Covid-19 appeared on the scene, Springer was already thinking about how lThe company’s innovative mRNA technology could aid in vaccine development.

“From the beginning we had the idea that it could be used for pandemic preparedness and application,” says Springer. “That is why we invest in conducting human trials with different types of influenza, which are not normally seen in epidemics, but which could arise and start a new pandemic. All the time, we were aware of this type of scenario. ”

While Moderna may be Springer’s highest-profile bet, it is also a Leading investor in three small publicly traded biotech companies: Selecta Biosciences, Scholar Rock and Morphic Therapeutico. In the Scholar Rock and Morphic cases, Springer is also a co-founder, helping to build the companies from his scientific research at Harvard.

Undeterred by his new wealth, Springer still rides his bike to work every day in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he conducts research in his laboratory. Her only luxury, Springer says, is her home. “I like gardening and rock picking … I don’t need the money, I have an academic lifestyle.”

In the same way, he uses his fortune to give back to the scientific community: in 2017, he donated $ 10 million to establish the Institute for Innovation in Proteins (an independent nonprofit organization) dedicated to researching protein science and helping biotech entrepreneurs develop their ideas.

“I like active investing, but also active philanthropy,” says Springer. “My motivation behind [del Instituto] it’s not only help develop new reliable antibodies scientists around the world can use for biological discovery, it also has new technology that will allow many more discoveries to be made. This type of science is difficult to develop otherwise in academia. “

The Harvard professor isn’t the only member of the three-comma club whose wealth has been fueled by the battle against Covid-19. The fortunes of some health billionaires have increased by billions of dollars since the WHO declared a global pandemic. Biotechnology concentration could continue to gain pace as the public anxiously awaits new developments in the fight against Covid-19.

For his part, Springer is optimistic that the biotech sector It will continue its rapid growth even after the pandemic has disappeared. “Before, we were vilified for overcharging for medicines … however, now, everyone is very aware that biotechnology comes to the rescue ”Springer says. “Biotechnology holds great promise for new drugs, and the faith it creates is justified.”

By Giacomo Tognini