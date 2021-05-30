The harsh story of a young woman forced to have an abortion in a private clinic in poor conditions

Claudia wanted to be a mother again but her pregnancy got complicated. In week 20, the doctors told him in Murcia that his son had a disease that made him incompatible for life.

He has told his testimony before Gonzo on the program Salvados (LaSexta) this Sunday. A process that has lived like a real nightmare and that he thought he was not going to get out alive. They did not treat her in the public hospital in Murcia – doctors can take advantage of conscientious objection – and they sent her to a private clinic, but after finding out and seeing the bad reviews she had, she decided to go to Madrid, but also to a private clinic.

They gave him an appointment two weeks later. Two weeks in which Claudia kept noticing her son inside her. He traveled hundreds of kilometers to the capital of Spain and, once there, the experience was overwhelming.

She is a resident physician herself and realized that things were not going well. There were no guards, the place was not clean, and they told him it was not worth getting the epidural.

He began to get very sick, to the point of thinking that he was going to die. “The medication they gave me was doing absolutely nothing for me anymore. It was clear to me that I was going to die there. My mother was crying and my friend, a gynecology student, was screaming to please do something, ”she says.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.