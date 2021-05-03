The harsh omen of the WHO on India “unless” they listen to him (to the WHO)

A health worker treats a patient with coronavirus in India, with saturated hospitals (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The WHO has turned on all the alerts for the health emergency situation that exists in India and also in Brazil. This has been pointed out by its general director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for whom the lack of control that exists in these countries could expand.

“What is happening in India and Brazil could happen elsewhere unless we all take these public health precautions that the WHO has been calling for since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” acknowledged Dr. Tedros in an appeal to governments.

For the head of the WHO, “vaccines are part of the answer, but they are not the only answer”, since in the last two weeks “more cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide than during the first six months of the pandemic ”.

He has insisted that not all risks go through India and Brazil right now. Both countries represent “more than half of the recent positives, but there are many other states that are facing a very fragile situation,” in the words of the CEO.

Vaccination is progressing, but not at the pace it should to cope with the global emergency. WHO has lamented that “there are still serious supply constraints”, which to overcome and ensure global coverage of the adult population will require “between 35,000 and 45,000 million dollars more next year.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has once again claimed the need to release patents to encourage their international expansion: “The temporary suspension of patents on vaccines would be very important. We thank South Africa and India for proposing it. We hope that more countries will join in to make this a real …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.