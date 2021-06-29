The harsh lament of Mbappé: “It is very difficult to turn the page”

06/29/2021 at 8:28 AM CEST

.

Kylian Mbappé, who ruined the penalty that meant the elimination of France from Euro 2020, admitted that “it is very difficult to turn the page”.

The Paris Saint Germain striker took the last shot in the penalty shoot-out and was cleared by goalkeeper Yann Sommer, thereby qualifying Switzerland for the quarterfinals, in which they will face Spain on Friday, and left in the gutter to the gala selection.

“The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not achieve our goal. I am devastated by the penalty. I wanted to help the team, but I failed.”He said in a message posted on his social networks after the meeting.

“It will be difficult to sleep, but these are, unfortunately, the vagaries of this sport that I like so much”, said the French striker, world champion in Russia 2018.

In his message he indicates that he knows that the fans will be “disappointed”, but thanks them for their support and for believing in the team. “The most important thing will be to stand up even stronger for the next few years. Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland.”, he concluded.