Joanna Hoffman participated in the CogX 2020 conference where she was concerned about the occurrence of protests against racism and said that platforms such as Facebook should not “capitalize on anger” social Photo: (Youtube screen print)

Joanna Hoffman, worked at Apple, was very close to Steve Jobs, and is one of the most respected women in the tech industry. on social platforms like Facebook, which have a harmful social implication.

She participated in the CogX 2020 conference, held on Tuesday, about leadership in the technology industry But he addressed current issues that American society is experiencing, such as racism and social protests.

“Looking at Facebook, for example, I keep thinking, are they really that ignorant or is it motivated by something … darker than it seems?“He said on a panel with former colleagues at Apple’s technology company, General Magic, published the CNBC portal.

While Hoffman said he had “enormous respect” for what Facebook had accomplished, suggested that certain aspects of the social media giant were “destroying the very fabric of democracy., destroying the very fabric of human relationships and selling an addictive drug called anger. “

Mark Zuckerberg has said that it is not Facebook, it cannot be an arbiter of truth.

“You know it is like tobacco, it is no different than opioids, “he added. “We know that anger is addictive, we know that we can attract people to our platform and achieve a commitment si miss them enough. So what, should we capitalize on that every time? ”, Described the current adviser to the technological company Sherpa, specialized in artificial intelligence.

Leaders are “remarkably ignorant”

Hoffman also said that “leadership is extremely important”, that “people make a big difference” for a company and that without a “leader who brings it all together, in the end nothing really produces productive results”.

However, he added that we have to accept that leaders are human beings and therefore they will have mistakes.

The respected technology advisor believes that leaders do not always leave good practices to society Photo: (Youtube screen print)

“The question is, how flawed, how ignorant, and how devious?” She questioned.

He considered that there were many leaders who were “geniuses at what they had accomplished and what they had done at a very young age, ” But he added that he discovered that they were “remarkably ignorant of what they are sowing in the world.”

An internal investigation by Facebook found that the social network encourages social polarization

A group of workers from Facebook Inc. launched a forceful message for senior executives: the company’s algorithms do not unite people, on the contrary, they are made to separate people.

“Our algorithms exploit the attraction of the human brain towards division. If not controlled“, He warned himself,”Facebook would provide users with increasingly divisive content in an effort to attract user attention and increase time on the platform.“Reads a slide from a 2018 presentation released by The Wall Street Journal.

That presentation went to the heart of a question that haunts Facebook almost since its founding: Does your platform exacerbate polarization and tribal behavior? The answer that has been found, from various perspectives, seems to be affirmative.

Inside Facebook there were initiatives to understand how its platform shaped user behavior and how the company could address potential harm. The CEO Mark Zuckerberg, He expressed his public and private concern about the “sensationalism and polarization“

But in the end, Facebook’s interest was fleeting. Zuckerberg and other top executives put aside basic research, according to internal data, and weakened or blocked efforts to apply their findings to the products of Facebook.

Facebook’s chief policy officer, Joel Kaplan, who also played a central role in the investigation, argued that efforts to make conversations on the platform more civil were considered “paternalistic“

Another concern, they said, was that some proposed changes would have disproportionately affected users and conservative publishers, at a time when the company was facing charges of the right to political bias.

Facebook revealed few details about the effort and has disclosed little. In 2020, the questions that the initiative sought to address are even more acute, as a heated one looms presidential election and Facebook has been a conduit for conspiracy theories and partisan fighting over coronavirus pandemic. In essence, Facebook is under fire for dividing the world.

Internally, the investigation process obtained a nickname: “Eat Your Veggies“

Americans were distancing themselves from fundamental social problems long before the creation of social media, decades of surveys by the US showed. Pew Research Center. But 60% of Americans also think that the country’s largest tech companies are helping to divide it further, while only 11% believe they are uniting it., according to a survey of Gallup-Knight in March.

The idea of ​​conducting the investigation began to change beginning in March 2018, when Facebook got into trouble after revealing that Cambridge Analytica, the political analysis startup, incorrectly obtained Facebook data on tens of millions of people.

As for Mark Zuckerberg’s personal opinion, people who heard him speak privately said he argues that Social media has little responsibility for polarization. He even argues that the platform is, in fact, “a guardian of freedom of expression.”

Fixing the polarization problem would be difficult, as Facebook should rethink some of its core products. In particular, the project forced Facebook to consider how it prioritized “user participation“, A metric that implies the time spent, the”I likeThe shared actions and comments that for years had been the star of his system.

Even before the teams were created in 2017, Facebook researchers had found signs of trouble. A 2016 presentation naming a Facebook researcher and sociologist as the author, Monica Lee, found that extremist content thrived on more than a third of the large German political groups on the platform. Immersed in racist, conspiratorial and pro-Russian content, the groups were disproportionately influenced by a subset of hyperactive users, the presentation notes. Most of them were private or secret.

The large number of extremist groups was worrying, according to the presentation. The 2016 presentation states that “64% of all extremist group unions are due to our recommendation tools” and that most of the activity came from the “Groups You Should Join” and “Discover” algorithms from the platform: “Our recommendation systems increase the problem.”

