The harsh confession of Duvan Vergara in his presentation with Rayados de Monterrey

The Colombian winger Duvan vergara He recognized this Thursday that it was difficult for him to leave his country’s América de Cali to sign for the Rayados de Monterrey of Mexican soccer.

“Unfortunately I had to leave the América de Cali, which when I was not so well, gave me their support, gave me their hand. I will always live grateful with them. Now I am grateful for the challenge that comes to me and I hope to make the most of it” , said in his presentation as a reinforcement of Monterrey for the Apertura 2021 tournament.

The 24-year-old attacker signed for the Rayados after spending two years at América de Cali, a team with which he won two leagues and participated in 65 games in which he scored 17 goals and distributed 10 assists.

Javier Aguirre, coach of Monterrey, wants Vergara to become the substitute for Colombian wingers Avilés Hurtado, who signed for Pachuca, and Dorlan Pabón, hired by Atlético Nacional from his country.

“I offer Rayados to face a lot, I like one on one, to reach the goal. I have no problems playing on the left or right and if they want to use me as a forward I know how to do it, that’s where I made my debut; what I try to do is have fun “Vergara added.

Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, another Monterrey de Aguirre reinforcement, revealed that his compatriot Rogelio Funes Mori was key in his decision to leave Boca Juniors to sign with the Rayados.

“I shared with Rogelio in the Argentine sub’20 team, I knew I was in this club, we talked a lot, he told me what the institution was like, the people who work at the club and I did not doubt it, they welcomed me like family, that’s for me It’s important, “he explained in his presentation as a Monterrey player.

| Today we surprised some of our #Rayados Fans in their subscription renewal and invited them to be part of the presentation of Esteban Andrada and Duván Vergara. Attentive to your experience! # ArribaElMonterrey pic.twitter.com/tIbWWbY8vq – Rayados (@Rayados) July 9, 2021

The 30-year-old goalkeeper denied coming under pressure to Aguirre’s team, which in recent years has stood out for not having a goalkeeper to provide security for the fans.

“My old man had pressure when he had to look for food for all the boys, I have fun on the pitch, and the truth is that in that sense they will see me calm. The goalkeeper lives with mistakes, if they score three goals people will it will put against, but one prepares to reduce the margin of error “, commented Andrada.

In addition to Apertura 2021, Monterrey will face the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League against Cruz Azul in the second half of the year.

