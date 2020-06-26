The team describes how difficult it is for mechanics to work with her for so long

Despite the annoyance of the rules, Ferrari assures that it will respect the protocol

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies acknowledges that wearing a mask at all times in the garage will be tough on mechanics. However, Scuderia resignedly accepts the rules and ensures that they will respect them.

The covid-19 has complicated Formula 1 since the very beginning of the season in Australia. Due to the pandemic, the category has been forced to modify a large part of its essence during race weekends and to use, by obligation, masks, something that the mechanics and all the garage staff will suffer especially.

“Especially for the guys in the garage it will be hard to wear the mask all the time. we have started to get used to it, for all of us it has become part of our normal life in this 2020. In Ferrari it is mandatory, so we use it all the time in the factory and in the office “, revealed the Ferrari sports director, Laurent Mekies, in statements to the German website Motorsport Total.

Mekies assures that the intentions of Formula 1 and also of Ferrari are to maintain safety at all times. The category will return to activity within seven days in Austria and will do so as safely as possible. The use of masks will be mandatory until there is a vaccine against covid-19.

“When the safety distance cannot be maintained, masks must be used anyway. We are going to do what we have to do and we are going to do it in the safest way possible. Therefore, there will be no temptation or incentive to drop this because it will be the norm, “Mekies said to close.

Ferrari staff already tested the new protocol in a test at Mugello with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc last week, in which the entire team was seen wearing the mask.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard