The hardcore version of the Jeep Wrangler arrives with the Xtreme Recon pack

For a few days, for this part, Jeep has been very enigmatic. The legendary Yankee firm, specialized in off-road vehicles, has been bombarding us with a series of teasers. At first everyone, including us, thought they were planning to launch a Gladiator PHEV. But this idea quickly waned, since as the teaser campaign Other possibilities arose with much more force.

We found out when, in one of these photos, the mythical First generation Willys. The problem came at the time of decipher the numbers who accompanied her. In fact, it was speculated that Stellantis could give a twist to the 4xe version of the Wrangler. The second rumor that we also discussed had to do with the possible arrival of a finished with better off road qualities. Well, this is the great improvement of the Jeep Wrangler …

The debut of the Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon has been surrounded by mystery and teasers, many teasers …

Many of you will wonder What’s the point of the Jeep Wrangler having an even more capable version? Well, everything, since for some time now rivals have come to the market who, with a lot of bad temper, want to overshadow it. One of the most important and, which wants to remove the nostalgia of US customers, is the new Ford bronco. Especially in the Badlands version equipped with the Sasquatch package.

Therefore, to limit its possible influence on the market, Jeep Wrangler arrives with Xtreme Recon Pack. Thanks to him, the 4 × 4 qualities of the American all-terrain improve exponentially. Above all, because thanks to a series of suspension and wheel adjustments offers some leading off road dimensions in its segment. In addition, after listening to customer opinions and preferences, the axle ratio has been tweaked to 4.56: 1.

To give us an idea of ​​how far the new Jeep Wrangler with Xtreme Recon Package has come, we leave you with the main off road dimensions. In addition, so that you can compare, we leave you those of its main competitor, the Ford Bronco Badlands with Sasquatch pack.

Model / Version Ground clearance Approach angle Ventral angle Departure angle Wading height Model / Version Ground clearance Approach angle Ventral angle Departure angle Wading height Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon 32.76 cm 47.4º 26.7º 40.4º 85.34 cm Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 29.21 cm 43.2º 26.3º 26.3º 85.09 cm

It will be necessary to see what is the Blue Oval’s response to this “offense”, but we are convinced that it will have a replica. For now, Jeep is accepting orders for the Wrangler Xtreme Recon associated with the four-door body and Rubicon trim. Its production is scheduled to start in August and, until then, we will not have access to its official prices. His public debut? At the Chicago Auto Show in July.

