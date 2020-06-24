Alfonso Reyes, who overcame the coronavirus after several weeks of fighting with the ‘bug’, became one of the scourges of the Government in regards to the Covid-19 crisis. The former basketball player was also very critical of Fernando Simón, responsible for the Alerts and Emergencies Center and spokesperson for the Ministry of Health during the pandemic, for its many contradictions and serious errors in management.

The president of the Association of Professional Basketball Players (ABP) has been especially stabbing against Simon for the fact that he is tried to rise to the altars from the extreme left and he is treated as a hero when he and the government could have avoided thousands of deaths in Spain. During the last days, he had written several ironic tweets in which he remembered that phrase from Simon in January: « Spain will not have beyond a diagnosed case ».

Ironically dissenting from the single thought provokes outrage from the hordes. Not worth it. Until forever. – Alfonso Reyes (@ alfreyes14) June 23, 2020

But attacks, insults and harassment by the the most radical left have exhausted Alfonso Reyes, or at least that is what is extracted from his last message on Twitter. Every time he portrays Simón or any other member of the Government, the faithful of Pablo Iglesias and Pedro Sánchez jump at the neck against the former basketball player, who seems fed up with those reactions.

“Dissentingly ironic from the single thought provokes outrage from the hordes. Not worth it. Until forever »Alfonso Reyes wrote. Quickly, the interactions were in the thousands. He received numerous messages of support asking him not to stop writing on his social networks, and he also has more than a thousand retweets for his publication.