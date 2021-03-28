The happiest countries in the world in the year of COVID

Like every year, the World Happiness Report, this time with the challenge of reflecting the impact that the COVID pandemic has had on the subjective perception of well-being of citizens. According to the authors of the study, of all the factors that determine the feeling of happiness, this year confidence was an especially important variable in all its dimensions: trust in other people and trust in our governments have been critical.

Usually, the report compiles the data obtained from the surveys of the last three years, in order to obtain a large sample that accurately reflects reality. However, and given the particularity of 2020, this year they offer two classifications: the classification that includes data corresponding to the 2018-2020 period, and the one that only includes the 2020 results. In this photo gallery, we are going to give the ranking for 2020, although, as the authors indicate, the differences between the two analyzes are not statistically significant, and there are no great variations in the position occupied by both countries.

“This has been a challenging year, but the first data we have also shows some notable signs of resistance, especially in feelings of social connection,” explains Lara Aknin, one of the authors. The factors that helped explain the variation between countries included: the age of the population; if the country was an island and proximity to other highly infected countries. Cultural differences also played a key role, including variables such as trust in public institutions, experience of previous epidemics, income inequality, or whether the head of government was a woman.

The deterioration in mental health has also been another of the collateral effects of the pandemic. For example, in May 2020, the UK mental health median was 7.7% lower than expected in the absence of a pandemic, and the number of mental health problems reported was, in turn, 47% higher.

We are going to see, in increasing order, the list of the happiest countries in the world in this unusual year.