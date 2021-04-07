The Hang Seng returns from its holiday break with falls of 0.91%

Shanghai (China), Apr 7 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, returned today from its hiatus due to the Easter festivities with falls of 0.91% starring, among others, by the digital giants of the parquet.

The selective lost 263.94 points to 28,674.8, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 1.31%.

Among the sub-indices, only Services (+0.56%) resisted while Real Estate (0.22%), Finance (0.63%) and Commerce and Industry (1.36%) fell.

In this last sector, the falls of the large technology companies Tencent (3.75%), Meituan (2.39%) and Alibaba (1.6%) stood out.

Likewise, the health services subsidiary of the latter, Ali Health, fell 3.46%, although the worst stop of the session was the Haidilao restaurant chain (-5.59%).

In the financial corral, the rise of HSBC (1.21%) was not a sufficient counterweight to the falls of ICBC (1.44%) or of the trading operator itself, HKEX (2.39%).

The situation was similar in real estate, where the advance of CK Asset (+0.96%) was not replicated by firms such as Henderson Land (-1.29%) or China Overseas (-1.58%).

Mixed session between the Chinese state securities, with China Unicom (+0.23%) putting the lime while China Mobile (-0.69%) putting the sand between the telephone operators, something that Cnooc replicated (+0.37 %) and Sinopec (-1.2%) among oil companies.

The business volume of the session was 171,010 million Hong Kong dollars (21,970 million dollars, 18,500 million euros).

